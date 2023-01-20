Read full article on original website
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
msn.com
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New GF 7 Months After Split
Gerard Piqué has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who he is believed to have been dating since at least the summer of 2022. The 35-year-old soccer pro took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to share a cozy selfie of himself and Clara — a 23-year-old advertising and public relations professional — and left it without a caption, letting the love in their eyes do the talking. As seen below, the pair grinned at the camera, with Gerard sweetly touching his head to Clara’s. Gerard has not publicly commented on his relationship with Clara as of this writing.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Spoiler alert: J.Lo looks fantastic in a wedding dress. You surely knew that, given not only the plethora of wedding-themed movies Jennifer Lopez has made over the years, from “The Wedding Planner” to “Monster-in-Law” to the recent “Marry Me,” but also her own offscreen life, of course.
Delight Your ‘Bridgerton’-loving Valentine With a Floral Bouquet From the UrbanStems Official Collaboration
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.If your Valentine loves watching Netflix’s hit TV series Bridgerton, a bouquet from the UrbanStems official collaboration is the perfect gift. The UrbanStems X Bridgerton collection consists of three floral arrangements created in partnership with the floral delivery brand, and just in time for Valentine’s Day (to make the wait for season three a little softer). Each floral arrangement comes in a classic vase, or opt for a golden tone, charcoal, or pink dotted glass. To ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, make sure to...
