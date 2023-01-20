Gerard Piqué has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who he is believed to have been dating since at least the summer of 2022. The 35-year-old soccer pro took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to share a cozy selfie of himself and Clara — a 23-year-old advertising and public relations professional — and left it without a caption, letting the love in their eyes do the talking. As seen below, the pair grinned at the camera, with Gerard sweetly touching his head to Clara’s. Gerard has not publicly commented on his relationship with Clara as of this writing.

29 MINUTES AGO