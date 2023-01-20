Read full article on original website
NSTA Seeking Industry Input On Carbon Storage Data Powers
The North Sea Transition Authority is seeking industry input over the powers to require licensees to report information related to their carbon storage projects. — The United Kingdom’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the body that regulates and influences the UK oil, gas, and carbon storage industries and helps drive economic production and energy transition has launched a consultation round.
Technip Energies To Upgrade Aramco's Sulfur Recovery Facilities
Technip Energies has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco's Riyadh Refinery. — Engineering company Technip Energies has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery. According to Technip Energies, this latest deal is a part of its long-term...
ACWA To Develop First Ever Green Hydrogen Facility In Uzbekistan
ACWA Power has signed extensive heads of terms agreements to develop a green hydrogen facility and a green ammonia pilot project in Uzbekistan. — ACWA Power, an operator of power generation, water desalination, and green hydrogen plants, has signed extensive heads of terms agreements to develop a green hydrogen facility and a green ammonia pilot project in the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Germany Boosts LNG Import Capacity With Third FSRU Arriving
The FSRU Hoegh Gannet has reached Brunsbuttel's Elbehafen port near Hamburg to boost Germany's LNG import capacity. — The FSRU Höegh Gannet is the third floating storage and regasification unit to reach German shores in a brief period following the arrival of Höegh Esperanza in Wilhelmshaven mid-December and the FSRU Neptun in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast only a week ago.
India Becomes Largest Importer Of Russian Crude
India has become the largest seaborne importer of Russian crude following the EU ban on seaborne oil imports and the G7 price cap for exports. — India has become the largest seaborne importer of Russian crude in the wake of the EU ban on seaborne oil imports and subsequent G7 price cap for exports.
This Will Be The Decade Of Energy Storage, Woodmac Believes
The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021. The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021.
Petrobras Picks TechnipFMC For Subsea Work Off Brazil
TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement for subsea services with Brazilian oil major Petrobras. — TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with Brazilian oil major Petrobras. Technip FMC said that the three-year contract had an option to extend for...
Neptune Spuds One More Adorf Gas Production Well
Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. The well...
How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
Russia’s oil production and exports have shown remarkable resilience in 2022, but 2023 may be a different story, according to Antoine Halff, the co-founder and chief analyst at Kayrros. “In 2022, Russia’s oil production and exports initially declined in the immediate aftermath of the invasion, as European buyers, Russia’s...
North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
'This film shows the real people working day in and day out to transform the UK's energy system'. -Image provided by OEUK. Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released its first ever documentary, which it says “shines a light on the UK workers leading the charge to net zero energy supply”.
Trelleborg Supplies Tech Solutions For Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal
Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has supplied its SafePilot Offshore solutions for the FSRU unit at the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal in Germany. — Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has been selected by Höegh LNG to supply its SafePilot Offshore solutions for the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, serving as the LNG import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
GTA FPSO Starts Journey Towards Mauritania And Senegal
The FPSO for BP's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project has started its journey toward the project site off the coasts of Mauritania and Senegal. — The floating production, storage, and offloading vessel for the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project has started its journey toward the project site off the coasts of Mauritania and Senegal.
Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
Surveillance specialist Senstar has identified three security trends affecting the oil and gas sector in 2023; ongoing conflicts and physical threats, new artificial intelligence-enhanced technologies, and remaining vigilant against cybersecurity threats. “The conflict in Ukraine, regional instabilities, and the potential for geopolitical or ecological-based terrorism continues to pose substantial threats...
France's CGT Union Plans Strike This Week in Energy Sector
The energy branch of France’s CGT union called for a 48-hour strike starting Jan. 26 as well as a 72-hour action from Feb. 6, in addition to the day of coordinated protests labor unions have agreed on for Jan. 31. Actions by French strikers disrupted the delivery of fuels...
Rovco Pens Vessel Deal For Offshore Wind Site Characterization
Rovco has penned an initial three-year charter of the multipurpose support vessel, Glomar Supporter as part of its growth strategy within its site characterization business unit. Rovco has penned an initial three-year charter of the multipurpose support vessel, Glomar Supporter as part of its growth strategy within its site characterization business unit.
YouGov Reveals Most Popular Energy and Utilities Cos in UK
In YouGov's previous poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK, British Gas was the top ranked company. — The top ranked company in the most recent YouGov Ratings poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK is Octopus Energy, with a popularity score of 35 percent.
UK Electricity Supply Margins Expected to be Tighter than Normal Tonight
Electricity supply margins in the UK are expected to be tighter than normal this evening, according to National Grid ESO’s forecasts. “We have instructed coal-fired power units to be available to increase electricity supplies should it be needed … [this] evening,” National Grid ESO noted in a thread of statements posted on Twitter.
Russian Oil Switching at Sea Gathers Pace
Russia is transferring record amounts of its flagship Urals crude at sea as Moscow tries to overcome freight costs that soared following European sanctions. A total of 19 million barrels of the crude will likely get transfered at sea this month and last, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The January tally alone is likely to set a record at 14 million barrels.
BofA Flags Energy Price Trend
Global energy prices have not materially moved higher to reflect a potential bounce up in Chinese demand, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which set about finding out why. “First, China inventories for key commodities like oil or coal have increased in recent months due to a wave...
Oil Falls Amid Broader Market Pressure
Oil erased gains from the past two sessions as earnings from multiple US companies disappointed, potentially signaling a dour short-term outlook for energy traders. West Texas Intermediate settled at $80.13 a barrel, shedding almost 2%, the biggest drop since the first week of January. Oil succumbed to broader market pressure after disappointing results from a handful of economic-activity bellwethers, such as Union Pacific Corp and 3M Co., led investors to shun risk.
