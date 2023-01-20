Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
NTSB Releases New Details in Airport Ramp Fatality
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal accident involving an airline ramp worker and an Embraer 170 at Montgomery Regional Airport (KMGM) in Alabama last month. [Credit: Shutterstock]. An airline ramp worker was killed at an Alabama airport New Year’s Eve when she was pulled into a still-operating...
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Qualification Shortage?
Shortly after upgrading to the right seat on the Boeing 767/757 in the 1980s, I had the good fortune to fly with the No. 1 captain on American Airlines’ seniority list. He was a gracious man, the type of captain that never allowed a copilot to take a wallet out on a layover. His flying skills and judgment set a standard to which I aspired. He had been hired with less than 500 hours of total flight time. Say whaaat?
Why Me, Lord?
Bad karma? Gremlins? Maybe Voodoo? It must be something really ugly since I’m finding myself grounded again—this time without both wings and wheels. I’m trying to look at it as a valuable learning process—getting a “crash” course in dealing with insurance companies. A couple...
Pilot Training by Bulletin
American Airlines recently introduced its pilots to revised standard operating procedures through a 36-page bulletin. [Credit: iStock]. From this retired pilot’s perspective, albeit a bit biased, American Airlines is a class act. Why? For many reasons. But for the purpose of this discussion, the airline is a class act because of the caliber of its flight crews. From line pilots to check airmen to management pilots, safety is the primary focus and the focus of producing a quality product in the form of a well-trained flight crew. But, like all airlines, occasions arise where stumbling occurs. American Airlines stumbled. Big time. How?
