Douglas
4d ago
Why i must pay for my registration every 2 years aircraft may be safer but still more dangerous than keeping wheels on the ground
Flying Magazine
AI Aims to Enhance Aviation Safety, Reduce Delays
One of the key components of MOSAIC is the modernization of air traffic control systems. [File Photo: Adobe Stock]. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) program is a comprehensive effort to modernize the national airspace system (NAS). Through MOSAIC, the FAA seeks to enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of the airspace while also reducing delays and improving the overall air travel experience for passengers.
Flying Magazine
NTSB Releases New Details in Airport Ramp Fatality
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal accident involving an airline ramp worker and an Embraer 170 at Montgomery Regional Airport (KMGM) in Alabama last month. [Credit: Shutterstock]. An airline ramp worker was killed at an Alabama airport New Year’s Eve when she was pulled into a still-operating...
Flying Magazine
NTSB, Ethiopian Investigators Clash Over 737 Max Accident Report
The NTSB is clashing with its Ethiopian counterpart over the agency's report on the cause of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 on March 10, 2019. [Courtesy: Boeing]. Ethiopian aviation accident investigators’ findings behind the cause of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 on March 10, 2019 are “unsupported by evidence,” according to a new report issued Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Flying Magazine
Doroni Aerospace, 3 Points Collaborating in eVTOL Development Deal
Doroni Aerospace, Inc., a Miami-based eVTOL developer, said it entered an agreement with 3Points in SpaceMedia Ltd, a Canadian operator of remotely piloted aircraft, to collaborate on bringing the Doroni H1 eVTOL to market in Canada. Under the agreement, 3Points said it intends to purchase and sell 25 H1s, which...
Flying Magazine
Does an Endorsement Cross State Lines?
A flight instructor certificate is a federal certificate—just like a private pilot certificate—therefore, it is good in any state. [Credit: Daryl LaBello/Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University]. Question: I am a U.S.-based pilot, and I recently completed an accelerated program to achieve my private pilot certificate. I was endorsed for the...
U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbulence
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Some U.S. business jet buyers are looking for new aircraft whose current owners are having trouble making payments ahead of delivery, in a possible sign of early cracks in what has been a soaring market up to now.
Flying Magazine
Qualification Shortage?
Shortly after upgrading to the right seat on the Boeing 767/757 in the 1980s, I had the good fortune to fly with the No. 1 captain on American Airlines’ seniority list. He was a gracious man, the type of captain that never allowed a copilot to take a wallet out on a layover. His flying skills and judgment set a standard to which I aspired. He had been hired with less than 500 hours of total flight time. Say whaaat?
Flying Magazine
Why Me, Lord?
Bad karma? Gremlins? Maybe Voodoo? It must be something really ugly since I’m finding myself grounded again—this time without both wings and wheels. I’m trying to look at it as a valuable learning process—getting a “crash” course in dealing with insurance companies. A couple...
Flying Magazine
Navy Closes in on Environmental Cleanup of T-6B Crash Site
Heavy equipment at the T-6B aircraft accident site near Robertsdale, Ala., during the excavation and cleanup effort. [Courtesy: U.S. Navy]. The U.S. Navy has nearly completed the environmental cleanup of the site where a T-6B Texan II trainer crashed last week, it said Wednesday. The tandem-seat turboprop was assigned to...
