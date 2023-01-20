Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
theScore
Royals trade Mondesi to Red Sox for Josh Taylor
The Kansas City Royals have traded infielder Adalberto Mondesi to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Josh Taylor and a player to be named later, the team announced Tuesday. Mondesi, who only played in 15 games last season after an ACL tear in his left knee, gives the Red...
theScore
Angels owner Moreno won't sell team: 'We have unfinished business'
Arte Moreno has had a change of heart. The longtime Los Angeles Angels owner announced Monday he has decided not to sell the team and will maintain ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make...
theScore
Rays, Springs agree to 4-year extension reportedly worth $31M
The Tampa Bay Rays and left-hander Jeffrey Springs agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. The pact is for $31 million, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Springs' deal could also be worth up to $65.75 million with a 2027 option and incentives, reports...
theScore
Red Sox DFA former All-Star Barnes
The Boston Red Sox designated former All-Star closer Matt Barnes for assignment Tuesday in order to clear a roster spot for outfielder Adam Duvall. Barnes struggled in 2022, posting his highest ERA (4.31) since 2015. The 32-year-old helped the club to a World Series title in 2018 and was named an American League All-Star in 2021.
theScore
Cubs' Mancini gives advice to White Sox closer Hendriks after cancer diagnosis
Chicago Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini wanted to help out Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks after the All-Star closer was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in early January. Mancini, who overcame colon cancer in 2020 while playing with the Baltimore Orioles, reached out to Hendriks to discuss treatment. "I wanted...
theScore
theScore's mock HOF ballot: Rolen to Cooperstown, 4 others fall just short
With the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame class set to be announced Tuesday, 16 of theScore's news editors submitted their own mock ballots with whom they believe are worthy of enshrinement in Cooperstown. We also published the results of our user ballot. Inducted. Player Votes Percentage. Scott Rolen 12 75%
