gulfshorebusiness.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s Adventures in Paradise Outfitters opens pop-up store in Bell Tower
Adventures in Paradise Outfitters along with a few other displaced Sanibel shops opened in Bell Tower in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian. The original store was opened 13 years ago on the island by current owner Joshua Stewart’s parents. Stewart and his wife, Audrey, celebrated their move from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel-based Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique opens pop-up shop at Bell Tower
Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique planned to open at The Village Shops on Sanibel before Hurricane Ian battered the island in September. The retailer, which features exclusive lines such as Mario Lopez Torres, Baobab, Circa Who, Sabre and Addison Ross, joined a few other Sanibel-based retailers in opening a pop-up shop at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Bubbly Latitude is owned by Sarah Jacobson, former operations manager at The Community House on Sanibel, and Kate Zembrodt, who previously worked at Why Not on the island. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other businesses that have temporarily relocated to Bell Tower include Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, MacIntosh Books and Congress Jewelers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate records $1.3B in sales in 2022
Real estate on Marco Island sold for a total of $1.3 billion in 2022, a 28% decrease compared to 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. A total of 327 single-family homes spent an average of 44 days on the market with a $1.8 million median sale price in 2022, representing a 44% increase in price from 2021. Spending an average of 38 days on the market in 2022, 495 condominiums sold for a median sale price of $680,000. The $835,000 median sale price of a lot on the island represented a 72% increase from 2021. In total, 117 lots sold in 2022 with an average of 109 days on the market.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers area adds 2,600 jobs since Hurricane Ian’s landfall
Fort Myers area employers reported a total of 300,100 jobs, more than at any point prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in September. The area also added 2,600 jobs since the storm, according to a report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Southwest Florida’s area labor force increased by 19,552 from December 2021 to December 2022. The Fort Myers area labor force grew by 15,810, a 4.4% increase from December 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 3,742, a 2% jump. The Fort Myers area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services and construction, which added 4,200 and 2,300 jobs, respectively. The Naples area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were construction and education, increasing by 1,600 and 1,400 jobs, respectively. Fort Myers’ unemployment rate increased to 2.9% in December 2022, while Naples’ decreased to 2.2%.
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Department of Financial Services to deploy Hurricane Ian Insurance Village to Fort Myers
An Insurance Village hosted by the Florida Division of Consumer Services will be open in Fort Myers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Department of Financial Services announced. The village will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers. Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including a driver’s license or other form of identification, insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation, pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian, repair estimates and any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples
Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Airport board elects Hamman as chair
The Lee County Board of Port Commissioners elected Brian Hamman as chair for 2023 during its first meeting held on Jan. 19. Mike Greenwell was elected as vice chair. The board, composed of the five Lee County Commissioners, meets bi-monthly as the Board of Port Commissioners to set policy and direct the operations of Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. The other commissioners include Cecil L. Pendergrass, Kevin Ruane and Ray Sandelli.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County includes Kingston Ranch Road in 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan
The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Board voted to amend the new four-lane Kingston Ranch Road from Corkscrew Road north to State Road 82 into the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. Kingston Ranch Road is a privately funded project part of the Kingston development, a product of developer Cameratta Cos.,...
Iconic pirate ship of Fort Myers Beach ready to set sail again
The Salty Sam's Pirate Cruise on Fort Myers Beach is ready to set sail again after Hurricane Ian devastated the island.
A Florida man helped trap a nearly 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral
A Florida man helped trappers catch an almost 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral, off of Del Prado Blvd.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
WINKNEWS.com
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
