Orlando, FL

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
yourcommunitypaper.com

The differences between HOAs and neighborhood associations

Like many Americans, you may have grown up in a suburban development that was governed by a homeowners’ association — an HOA. While an HOA can be the target of many a complaint, by and large they offer a mechanism to (sometimes) elect representatives, set fees, allocate those fees toward common amenities, and basically function as an elected city government would.
allears.net

2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport

Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
mynews13.com

Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings

It's been six years ​since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
East Coast Traveler

How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?

ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
