10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Where to Dine in Disney SpringsEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
Bethune-Cookman students fill street in protest, call for reinstatement of Ed Reed
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Bethune-Cookman University students marched through campus Monday to protest living conditions at the school and call for trustees to re-start contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who was expected to become the school’s next head football coach. >>> STREAM...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University students to protest living conditions, failed hire
Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. Students say there are rats and mold in the dorm rooms. They’re also planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Ed Reed Will No Longer Coach Football For Bethune-Cookman University After Trashing HBCU: “They Don’t Want Me”
"You know I don't want to leave... But they got some corrupt people in this world and some evil people that don't care about kids like I do!" Ed Reed explaining to players, parents, and recruits of Bethune-Cookman University why he will no longer be their football coach.
Disney’s Lake Nona campus plans revealed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A first look at the site plans for The Walt Disney Co.’s future 60-acre Lake Nona campus made available to Orlando Business Journal reveals an outline for how one of the region’s most anticipated real estate projects will take shape.
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
yourcommunitypaper.com
The differences between HOAs and neighborhood associations
Like many Americans, you may have grown up in a suburban development that was governed by a homeowners’ association — an HOA. While an HOA can be the target of many a complaint, by and large they offer a mechanism to (sometimes) elect representatives, set fees, allocate those fees toward common amenities, and basically function as an elected city government would.
allears.net
2 BIG Changes Could Be Coming to the Orlando Airport
Orlando International Airport (MCO) sees over 50 million passengers annually and the airport is looking for ways to upgrade its offerings for travelers. Along with the upcoming Brightline train station that will connect the airport with major cities in Florida, there are two additional potential changes that MCO is looking forward to bringing travelers!
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
allears.net
UPDATE on the Brightline Train and a Potential Stop Near Disney World
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Hall Of Famer Ed Reed No Longer Set To Coach Bethune-Cookman
Bethune-Cookman announced it had an agreement with Reed last month.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
mynews13.com
Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings
It's been six years since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?
ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
