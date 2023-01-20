Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s Adventures in Paradise Outfitters opens pop-up store in Bell Tower
Adventures in Paradise Outfitters along with a few other displaced Sanibel shops opened in Bell Tower in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian. The original store was opened 13 years ago on the island by current owner Joshua Stewart’s parents. Stewart and his wife, Audrey, celebrated their move from the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pulte Homes to debut new North Naples townhomes Feb. 4
Pulte Homes will unveil a completed model townhome Feb. 4 at Sonoma Oaks in North Naples. Just off Collier Boulevard and close to Vanderbilt Beach Road, the community is planned for 114 townhomes, which start from the low $500,000s.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers
The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
What’s this giant blob that washed up on Fort Myers Beach?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A giant blob of sea life washed up on Fort Myers Beach this past weekend, leaving people that walked by wondering what it was. The colorful mass was about the size of a volleyball, if not a tad bigger, according to one woman who snapped a picture of it near Bowditch Point Park.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel-based Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique opens pop-up shop at Bell Tower
Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique planned to open at The Village Shops on Sanibel before Hurricane Ian battered the island in September. The retailer, which features exclusive lines such as Mario Lopez Torres, Baobab, Circa Who, Sabre and Addison Ross, joined a few other Sanibel-based retailers in opening a pop-up shop at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Bubbly Latitude is owned by Sarah Jacobson, former operations manager at The Community House on Sanibel, and Kate Zembrodt, who previously worked at Why Not on the island. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other businesses that have temporarily relocated to Bell Tower include Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, MacIntosh Books and Congress Jewelers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate records $1.3B in sales in 2022
Real estate on Marco Island sold for a total of $1.3 billion in 2022, a 28% decrease compared to 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. A total of 327 single-family homes spent an average of 44 days on the market with a $1.8 million median sale price in 2022, representing a 44% increase in price from 2021. Spending an average of 38 days on the market in 2022, 495 condominiums sold for a median sale price of $680,000. The $835,000 median sale price of a lot on the island represented a 72% increase from 2021. In total, 117 lots sold in 2022 with an average of 109 days on the market.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate inventory soars, sales decrease in December
Real estate inventory in December on Marco Island increased 75% compared to December 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 383 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 41 closings, a 56% decrease from December 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 65 days on the market, with 14 selling and a median sale price of $1.5 million. A total of 24 condominiums were sold, representing a 52% drop from December 2021, with a median sale price of $873,000.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
The Beach Bar holds grand reopening on Fort Myers Beach
The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today with drinks and live music.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate inventory soars in December
Overall real estate inventory in the Naples area in December increased 106% when compared to December 2021, according to data from the Naples Area Board of Realtors. While there were 2,465 homes on the market last month, new listings decreased 12% from December 2021 to 765. The 636 closed sales last month marked a 42% decrease from a year ago as homes spent an average of 49 days on the market with a median sales price of $575,000.
NBC 2
Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Iconic pirate ship of Fort Myers Beach ready to set sail again
The Salty Sam's Pirate Cruise on Fort Myers Beach is ready to set sail again after Hurricane Ian devastated the island.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers area adds 2,600 jobs since Hurricane Ian’s landfall
Fort Myers area employers reported a total of 300,100 jobs, more than at any point prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in September. The area also added 2,600 jobs since the storm, according to a report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Southwest Florida’s area labor force increased by 19,552 from December 2021 to December 2022. The Fort Myers area labor force grew by 15,810, a 4.4% increase from December 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 3,742, a 2% jump. The Fort Myers area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services and construction, which added 4,200 and 2,300 jobs, respectively. The Naples area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were construction and education, increasing by 1,600 and 1,400 jobs, respectively. Fort Myers’ unemployment rate increased to 2.9% in December 2022, while Naples’ decreased to 2.2%.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County includes Kingston Ranch Road in 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan
The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Board voted to amend the new four-lane Kingston Ranch Road from Corkscrew Road north to State Road 82 into the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. Kingston Ranch Road is a privately funded project part of the Kingston development, a product of developer Cameratta Cos.,...
Shed fire destroys Bonita Springs residence, spreads to nearby homes
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Bonita Springs home looks like a complete loss following a shed fire that happened Tuesday. Bonita Spring firefighters responded to a structure fire in Bonita Terra at around 4 p.m. According to the Bonita PIO, the fire started in a shed and then spread...
