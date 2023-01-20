Fort Myers area employers reported a total of 300,100 jobs, more than at any point prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in September. The area also added 2,600 jobs since the storm, according to a report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Southwest Florida’s area labor force increased by 19,552 from December 2021 to December 2022. The Fort Myers area labor force grew by 15,810, a 4.4% increase from December 2021, and the Naples area labor force increased by 3,742, a 2% jump. The Fort Myers area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services and construction, which added 4,200 and 2,300 jobs, respectively. The Naples area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were construction and education, increasing by 1,600 and 1,400 jobs, respectively. Fort Myers’ unemployment rate increased to 2.9% in December 2022, while Naples’ decreased to 2.2%.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO