Fort Myers, FL

Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

By Gulfshore Business
gulfshorebusiness.com
 4 days ago
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel-based Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique opens pop-up shop at Bell Tower

Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique planned to open at The Village Shops on Sanibel before Hurricane Ian battered the island in September. The retailer, which features exclusive lines such as Mario Lopez Torres, Baobab, Circa Who, Sabre and Addison Ross, joined a few other Sanibel-based retailers in opening a pop-up shop at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Bubbly Latitude is owned by Sarah Jacobson, former operations manager at The Community House on Sanibel, and Kate Zembrodt, who previously worked at Why Not on the island. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other businesses that have temporarily relocated to Bell Tower include Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, MacIntosh Books and Congress Jewelers.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches

Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com

WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday

Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County includes Kingston Ranch Road in 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan

The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Board voted to amend the new four-lane Kingston Ranch Road from Corkscrew Road north to State Road 82 into the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. Kingston Ranch Road is a privately funded project part of the Kingston development, a product of developer Cameratta Cos.,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL

