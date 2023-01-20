Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique planned to open at The Village Shops on Sanibel before Hurricane Ian battered the island in September. The retailer, which features exclusive lines such as Mario Lopez Torres, Baobab, Circa Who, Sabre and Addison Ross, joined a few other Sanibel-based retailers in opening a pop-up shop at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Bubbly Latitude is owned by Sarah Jacobson, former operations manager at The Community House on Sanibel, and Kate Zembrodt, who previously worked at Why Not on the island. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other businesses that have temporarily relocated to Bell Tower include Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, MacIntosh Books and Congress Jewelers.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO