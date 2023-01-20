Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Luxury Coastal Residence with Big Wide Water Views Asks $3.35 Million in Marco Island, Florida
1964 San Marco Road Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1964 San Marco Road, Marco Island, Florida is a stunning brand-new custom-built luxury coastal-contemporary residence tastefully decorated with high quality furnishings, ultra-custom features with high-end finishes and upgrades. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1964 San Marco Road, please contact Larry Caruso (Phone: 239-260-3330) & David Strong (Phone: 239-404-3280) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million
1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel’s Adventures in Paradise Outfitters opens pop-up store in Bell Tower
Adventures in Paradise Outfitters along with a few other displaced Sanibel shops opened in Bell Tower in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian. The original store was opened 13 years ago on the island by current owner Joshua Stewart’s parents. Stewart and his wife, Audrey, celebrated their move from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million
408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel-based Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique opens pop-up shop at Bell Tower
Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique planned to open at The Village Shops on Sanibel before Hurricane Ian battered the island in September. The retailer, which features exclusive lines such as Mario Lopez Torres, Baobab, Circa Who, Sabre and Addison Ross, joined a few other Sanibel-based retailers in opening a pop-up shop at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Bubbly Latitude is owned by Sarah Jacobson, former operations manager at The Community House on Sanibel, and Kate Zembrodt, who previously worked at Why Not on the island. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other businesses that have temporarily relocated to Bell Tower include Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, MacIntosh Books and Congress Jewelers.
Shed fire destroys Bonita Springs residence, spreads to nearby homes
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Bonita Springs home looks like a complete loss following a shed fire that happened Tuesday. Bonita Spring firefighters responded to a structure fire in Bonita Terra at around 4 p.m. According to the Bonita PIO, the fire started in a shed and then spread...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday
Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County includes Kingston Ranch Road in 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan
The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Board voted to amend the new four-lane Kingston Ranch Road from Corkscrew Road north to State Road 82 into the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. Kingston Ranch Road is a privately funded project part of the Kingston development, a product of developer Cameratta Cos.,...
A Florida man helped trap a nearly 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral
A Florida man helped trappers catch an almost 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral, off of Del Prado Blvd.
WINKNEWS.com
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
The Beach Bar holds grand reopening on Fort Myers Beach
The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today with drinks and live music.
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
