Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Department of Financial Services to deploy Hurricane Ian Insurance Village to Fort Myers
An Insurance Village hosted by the Florida Division of Consumer Services will be open in Fort Myers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Department of Financial Services announced. The village will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers. Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including a driver’s license or other form of identification, insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation, pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian, repair estimates and any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Marco Island real estate records $1.3B in sales in 2022
Real estate on Marco Island sold for a total of $1.3 billion in 2022, a 28% decrease compared to 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. A total of 327 single-family homes spent an average of 44 days on the market with a $1.8 million median sale price in 2022, representing a 44% increase in price from 2021. Spending an average of 38 days on the market in 2022, 495 condominiums sold for a median sale price of $680,000. The $835,000 median sale price of a lot on the island represented a 72% increase from 2021. In total, 117 lots sold in 2022 with an average of 109 days on the market.
Traffic Alerts: January 22
US 41 closed in both directions after a crash on Hanson St and Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers Police Department said the road would open in the next hour. Expect delays.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples
Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel-based Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique opens pop-up shop at Bell Tower
Bubbly Latitude home décor boutique planned to open at The Village Shops on Sanibel before Hurricane Ian battered the island in September. The retailer, which features exclusive lines such as Mario Lopez Torres, Baobab, Circa Who, Sabre and Addison Ross, joined a few other Sanibel-based retailers in opening a pop-up shop at Bell Tower in Fort Myers. Bubbly Latitude is owned by Sarah Jacobson, former operations manager at The Community House on Sanibel, and Kate Zembrodt, who previously worked at Why Not on the island. The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other businesses that have temporarily relocated to Bell Tower include Adventures in Paradise Outfitters, MacIntosh Books and Congress Jewelers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel City Council moves toward approval of $20M line of credit for Hurricane Ian recovery
Sanibel City Council approved city staff’s recommendation to issue a $20 million line of credit with Fifth Third Bank to fund Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Many of the city’s cost associated with the recovery may eventually be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and/or the state of Florida. City officials said the line of credit will aid the city in managing cash flow while awaiting reimbursement from the federal and state governments. Council will be asked to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance of the line of credit at the Feb. 7 Council meeting.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Airport board elects Hamman as chair
The Lee County Board of Port Commissioners elected Brian Hamman as chair for 2023 during its first meeting held on Jan. 19. Mike Greenwell was elected as vice chair. The board, composed of the five Lee County Commissioners, meets bi-monthly as the Board of Port Commissioners to set policy and direct the operations of Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. The other commissioners include Cecil L. Pendergrass, Kevin Ruane and Ray Sandelli.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Mysuncoast.com
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
Hurricane Ian victims may write off losses during this tax season
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents in Southwest Florida may get some relief this tax season. Hurricane relief is on the way to those with damaged property. The IRS is letting residents write off any damage caused by the hurricane under their income taxes. Those who spent money on home...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel amends curfew
Sanibel City Council voted to change the city’s post-Hurricane Ian curfew to 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Prior to Council’s action, curfew was 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
WINKNEWS.com
How tax season for Hurricane Ian victims could bring good news
To ensure Hurricane Ian victims claim their losses on their tax returns, there are some important steps you need to take before you file in 2023. For Hurricane Ian victims, tax season in 2023 could actually bring some much-needed good news. “As far as tax relief for hurricane Ian losses,...
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man for DUI crash
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man after two people were hurt in crash in Charlotte County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard on Saturday.
Comments / 0