An Insurance Village hosted by the Florida Division of Consumer Services will be open in Fort Myers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Department of Financial Services announced. The village will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers. Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including a driver’s license or other form of identification, insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation, pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian, repair estimates and any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO