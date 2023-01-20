Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
MLB
Is Mata's time now? This Red Sox star a big fan of prospect
BOSTON -- For five consecutive years, Bryan Mata has been one of the top 10 prospects in the Red Sox’s farm system as rated by MLB Pipeline -- and he is expected to make it six straight this year. So, yes, he has been on the cusp for a while.
MLB
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
MLB
Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continued his quest to make his team stronger up the middle by acquiring talented but oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday. In exchange, the Red Sox sent lefty reliever Josh Taylor -- also a player...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Buehrle stays on HOF ballot with 10.8% of vote
CHICAGO -- Mark Buehrle, who was one of the top starting pitchers in White Sox history, received 10.8% support and 42 votes in Hall of Fame balloting from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, returning him to the ballot next year for a fourth time. Five percent of the vote is needed to stay on the ballot.
MLB
Rolen elected in 6th year; Wagner, Rollins, Abreu climb
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.
MLB
Will Phils look to retain their homegrown ace?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few days after Aaron Nola pitched a perfect game through 6 2/3 innings against Houston to help the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot on Oct. 3, a club official noticed an interesting update to the team’s franchise page on Baseball-Reference.
MLB
Rizzo and his doggy texts convinced Judge to re-sign
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is a Yankee for life, and Anthony Rizzo’s aggressive text-messaging campaign may have been the club’s secret weapon. In an appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Judge detailed how Rizzo tugged on his heartstrings by sending daily text messages during the slugger’s free-agency period, including snapshots of their Dachshunds roaming the Yankee Stadium outfield together.
MLB
Cashman expects Hicks to start in left field
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ efforts to upgrade left field this offseason have not resulted in tangible improvement, and general manager Brian Cashman now says the club sees veteran Aaron Hicks as the likeliest candidate to garner playing time at the position. “I suspect he will be the guy...
MLB
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
MLB
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
MLB
Watch Top 100 Prospects countdown Thursday on MLB Network
With the action of the 2022 season a few months in the rearview mirror and not quite a month to go before Spring Training games get underway, the reveal of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list for 2023 is imminent. Watch MLB Network's Greg Amsinger and Steve Phillips count down...
MLB
Jiménez aims to reclaim OF role over DH slot
CHICAGO -- Eloy Jiménez doesn’t want to be the primary White Sox designated hitter, and that’s not exactly breaking news. It’s a point he has made before and one he reiterated during a Monday afternoon Zoom with reporters. It’s an understandable view for a 26-year-old with 40-homer potential who is far from ready to focus solely on offense.
MLB
López goes from young Johan fan to Twins' rotation
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just about every Twins fan old enough to remember Johan Santana’s time as the ace of Minnesota’s rotation can picture the Venezuelan left-hander using his signature changeup to mow down opposing lineups with ease. Back in Venezuela, plenty of young baseball fans were watching, too.
MLB
Here are the Top 10 SS prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Every year, the shortstop position...
MLB
Go behind the scenes of Sandy's workout routine
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara's workout routine has become the stuff of legend. Sure, Alcantara once was a highly touted prospect with limitless...
MLB
Beaty out to earn spot with club that drafted him
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Matt Beaty wouldn’t go so far as to say he was “returning” to the Royals when he signed a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club this offseason. But he did emphasize how excited he was to get to work in the organization he could have started his career with more than a decade ago.
MLB
Top Phils prospects Painter, Abel, McGarry invited to spring camp
The Phillies' top three pitching prospects were among the 21 non-roster players the club invited to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Andrew Painter (Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), Mick Abel (No. 2) and Griff McGarry (No. 4) will join the team in Clearwater, Fla., when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16. Painter and McGarry are expected to compete for the final spot in Philadelphia's starting rotation, along with Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez.
