This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Matt Beaty wouldn’t go so far as to say he was “returning” to the Royals when he signed a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club this offseason. But he did emphasize how excited he was to get to work in the organization he could have started his career with more than a decade ago.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO