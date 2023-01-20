Subset of Patients With Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer May Benefit From CLDN18.2-Targeted Drug Zolbetuximab: SPOTLIGHT Study

Many individuals considering screening for colorectal cancer may want information on their personal risk when making decisions about screening—such as whether to select an at-home stool-based test or colonoscopy. Investigators evaluated five online colorectal cancer risk calculators to determine their availability, ease of use, risk-prediction capabilities, and “behind-the-curtain” qualities to demonstrate how each was developed and whether it was based on rigorous statistical evidence. These findings were published by Maratt and Imperiale in The American Journal of Medicine.

