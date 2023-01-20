Subset of Patients With Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer May Benefit From CLDN18.2-Targeted Drug Zolbetuximab: SPOTLIGHT Study

Read full article on original website
NAPOLI-3: First-Line NALIRIFOX Regimen Improves Overall Survival in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
In the phase III NAPOLI-3 trial in previously untreated patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, the NALIRIFOX regimen significantly improved overall survival and progression-free survival over nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine. NALIRIFOX contains liposomal irinotecan, fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin. These results were presented by Zev Wainberg, MD, and colleagues at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (Abstract LBA661).
Accelerated Partial-Breast Irradiation vs Whole-Breast Irradiation: Long-Term Cosmetic Results and Toxicity
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Meduri et al, a 5-year analysis from the phase III IRMA trial has shown higher rates of adverse cosmesis and some late toxicities with external-beam accelerated partial-breast irradiation (APBI) vs whole-breast irradiation (WBI) in women with stage I to IIA breast cancer undergoing breast-conserving surgery.
Trends in Stage, Treatment, and Outcomes in Rectal Adenocarcinoma in the United States: 2004 to 2019
In a retrospective, observational case series study reported in JAMA Oncology, Emile et al identified changes in the stage at diagnosis, treatments, and outcomes in U.S. patients with rectal adenocarcinoma diagnosed between 2004 and 2019. Study Details. The study used National Cancer Database data from a total of 318,548 patients...
New Study Evaluates Online Colorectal Cancer Risk Calculators
Many individuals considering screening for colorectal cancer may want information on their personal risk when making decisions about screening—such as whether to select an at-home stool-based test or colonoscopy. Investigators evaluated five online colorectal cancer risk calculators to determine their availability, ease of use, risk-prediction capabilities, and “behind-the-curtain” qualities to demonstrate how each was developed and whether it was based on rigorous statistical evidence. These findings were published by Maratt and Imperiale in The American Journal of Medicine.
Interventions to Improve Skin Cancer Surveillance in Childhood Cancer Survivors Who Received Radiotherapy
In a study (Advancing Survivors Knowledge; ASK) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Geller et al found that three patient- and patient/physician-based interventions to improve skin cancer surveillance among childhood cancer survivors treated with radiotherapy resulted in increased rates of physician skin examinations and patient self-examinations. As stated by...
Real-World Use of Idecabtagene Vicleucel for Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
In a retrospective study of the real-world use of idecabtagene vicleucel reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Hansen et al found that response rates and toxicity in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma were comparable to those in the pivotal phase II KarMMa trial; the majority of patients treated in the real-world setting would have been ineligible for KarMMa on the basis of comorbidities at the time of leukapheresis.
Ibrutinib in the First-Line Treatment of Chronic GVHD
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Miklos et al, the phase III iNTEGRATE trial showed no benefit of the addition of ibrutinib to prednisone in the first-line treatment of moderate or severe chronic graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Study Details. In the international double-blind...
