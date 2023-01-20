Cobie Smulders's Robin Scherbatsky isn't the only How I Met Your Mother star coming to Hilary Duff's spin-off, How I Met Your Father. In a new interview, Duff said that fans can expect another beloved character to come back as the show preps to drop its sophomore season. However, like any well-seasoned vet, Duff didn't reveal too much. All she said was that it was a "dream come true" to work with whoever's set to return to the crew and that she hoped that eventually, she'd love to have everyone from the original series join in on the fun.

2 DAYS AGO