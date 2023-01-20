Read full article on original website
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
No stranger to all-black outfits and singing about the joys of breaking hearts, Dove Cameron is a goth girl's bestie. But for Haute Couture Week, which is going down in Paris right now, she swapped all that dark energy for a full-skirted gown in bubblegum pink. It was a look that leaned much more fairy-tale princess than man-eating vampire and, of course, the multi-hyphenate star looked every bit herself.
Lizzo Debuted a Shaggy Chin-Grazing Bob With Blonde Peekaboo Highlights
Lizzo just debuted her first haircut of 2023, and it’s nothing short of amazing. Departing from her long, wavy wolf cut style, the pop star got a dramatic chop and new eye-catching hair color which she revealed on her Instagram. On Tuesday, Lizzo posted a collection of snaps captioned, “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA” alongside a haircut emoji, revealing her brand-new bob cut.
Travis Barker's New Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian usually show their love with public displays of affection, cute Instagram posts, and red carpet kisses. But this weekend, Barker paid tribute to his wife in a way that only he could. On Sunday, the Blink-182 star shared an Instagram carousel with a series of...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Fashion is art, and Doja Cat is the canvas. At least such was the case at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 runway extravaganza held at Petit Palais in Paris today, where the singer singlehandedly shut down the show with her out-of-this-world look. Owning her over-the-top style star status, Doja...
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely. We’re so used to seeing supermodels...
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Anne Hathaway's Cozy, Monochromatic Travel Outfit Featured the Most Gigantic Puffer Coat
From sky-high heels to pantsless blazer moments, it’s safe to say that we’re well in the midst of an Anne Hathaway style Renaissance. And while the actress has certainly proven that she knows how to dazzle during big events (see: high-profile red carpets and New York Fashion Week shows), her latest appearance showed that even a trip to the airport now calls for an expertly-curated trendy (and cozy!), look.
Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"
In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus’s new self-love anthem “Flowers” proves she can take herself dancing and break records as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. But the biggest buzz around this break-up hit is the fan theories, where all the roads lead to the artist’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.
Hilary Duff Teased a Major 'How I Met Your Mother' Character Coming to 'How I Met Your Father'
Cobie Smulders's Robin Scherbatsky isn't the only How I Met Your Mother star coming to Hilary Duff's spin-off, How I Met Your Father. In a new interview, Duff said that fans can expect another beloved character to come back as the show preps to drop its sophomore season. However, like any well-seasoned vet, Duff didn't reveal too much. All she said was that it was a "dream come true" to work with whoever's set to return to the crew and that she hoped that eventually, she'd love to have everyone from the original series join in on the fun.
Chrissy Teigen Shared a Close-Up Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Esti Maxine
Chrissy Teigen has a newborn under her roof for the first time in four years, and she seems to be loving every second of it. Case in point? Just days after announcing the arrival of her family’s newest addition, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Instagram, the mother-of-three posted on her profile yet again to share a close-up snap of her sweet baby girl.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' Looks Are Absolutely Slaying
Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended back in 2003, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is back in the world of the supernatural with her new show, Wolf Pack, which hits Paramount+ on Jan. 26. And because she's got that on the horizon — not to mention that not-so-subtle nod to Cruel Intentions in last year's hit Do Revenge — she's out promoting it and wearing some amazing outfits along the way.
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
It’s officially awards season, and TBH, I’m getting a little bored of all the ultra-polished looks. While I love overanalyzing the details on Margot Robbie’s Versace gown or Lily James’ vintage waves, there comes a point where it’s even more refreshing to see stars doing the bare minimum (in style, of course!). Take one of Hailey Bieber’s recent looks, for instance: On a walk around Los Angeles, the supermodel paired an oversized sweatshirt from Drew House (husband, Justin Bieber’s clothing line) with sunnies and a pair of incredibly comfy dad sneakers. It was giving ‘cool girl’ like no designer gown ever could.
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
As a bonafide It Girl and model, it was only a matter of time before Hailey Bieber would hop on the schoolcore trend. She's already dabbled in preppy fashion with cropped cardigans, khaki pants, and loafers with socks, but her latest look was head-to-toe academia-chic. Stepping out for stroll in...
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
For as long as I can remember, I’ve dealt with rough under-eye skin. Not only do I have dark circles, but I also have extremely dry skin that tends to flake and peel around my eyes. I’ve tried countless eye creams that have either softened my skin or brightened my hyperpigmentation, but never both — that is, until I tried the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Caffeine Eye Contour Cream.
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Anne Hathaway’s fashion renaissance has entered the chat, from form-fitting LBDs to matching micro miniskirt sets. And while the actress nails bold colors (hello, hot pink Valentino) and snazzy patterns (yes, you, Christopher John Rogers) during big events, her latest appearance showed that even exiting a taxi calls for full-on look.
We Just Got a New Look at the Upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic, "Back to Black"
When news first broke that Sam Taylor-Johnson was set to direct an Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, starring Industry's Marisa Abela, the internet was left conflicted on exactly how to feel. While the project was signed off by Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, many believe that he actually played a role in the late singer’s destruction as revealed in Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary, Amy. Now, fans are getting a first look at the upcoming project (which is currently filming and predicted to premiere in 2024), and it appears the internet is no longer conflicted — everyone’s just mad.
Dua Lipa Paired Her Butt-Length Braid with a '90s Zig-Zag Part
Dua Lipa is redefining the '90s revival one beauty moment after another. From spiky space buns to glittered eye shadow and straight side bangs, the pop star is bring back pre-Y2K glam loudly and proudly — and yesterday, she reintroduced yet another nineties-inspired look that we thought we'd never see again: zig-zag parts.
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Just a few days ago, Doja Cat covered herself in 30,000 shimmering, blood-red Swarovski crystals to sit front row at the Schiaparelli show at haute couture week in Paris. And today, she may have managed to outshine that unforgettable outfit with a fashion swerve nobody could have predicted. For her appearance at the Viktor & Rolf show, Doja opted to skip out on the out-of-this-world extraterrestrial glam and instead arrived in a menswear-inspired outfit, complete with faux facial hair.
