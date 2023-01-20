Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple Fires Break Out At Lucky Girl Brewery In Paw Paw
WWMT may have possibly saved Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw after arriving early in the morning to investigate a fire that broke out overnight. When the crews arrived at 4 a.m. they noticed another fire had broken out and called 911 to come extinguish the new fire, as they reported early this morning:
Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening
It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street. According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.
2 West Michigan Girls Escape Sinking Vehicle, Spend Hours Outside Before Rescue
The will of humans can be extraordinary even during the most tragic situations. Two young girls under 11 spent seven hours outside after climbing out of a sinking vehicle. Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, Michigan, is a very large lake at 1,700 acres. To give you a better description, Lake Macatawa is about six miles long and about 1.2 miles wide.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
Urban Legends of Allegan County Will Come to Life At New Museum
If you are easily spooked you may want to sit this one out! A new museum coming to Allegan County hopes to bring the area's creepiest urban legends and campfire stories to life come spring time. How many of these tall tales are you familiar with?. Having grown up in...
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
SPCA of SW Michigan Waives Adoption Fee for 16 yr old Ramsey
We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap. When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal. Ramsey also has a very sad...
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
A Battle Creek Man Will Appear On Controversial New Show “Power Slap”
Battle Creek is known as "Cereal City." But it might be time to change it to "Slap City." Battle Creek Native Carrese Archer Is Part Of A New Show On TBS Called Power Slap. If you've never heard of Power Slap, the show follows slap fighters as they train for the sport and compete.
Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?
Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
6 Cheap or Free Ways You Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Kalamazoo
Valentine's Day, a.k.a. February 14th, falls on a Tuesday this year which means you have plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your sweetie either the weekend before, the day of, or the weekend following. Heck, you could make an entire week of it! Just a thought. If you're still digging...
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Kalamazoo’s Five Best ‘Comfort Food’ Spots On A Wintery Day
As winter FINALLY starts to peek out across Michigan (sans a couple early snowstorms and a blizzard), people are starting to finally hunker down and dig in for the winter, and nothing soothes the soul better than good, old-fashioned comfort food. Seriously, there's nothing better than a solid Grilled Cheese...
21 Year Old Zeeland Guy Goes Viral With Creative Date Challenges
Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? Millions of people are taking tips from this Southwest Michigan TikToker. Gabriel Reyes from Zeeland, a.k.a. @gabedala has taken the "what do you want to do tonight" out of his vocabulary and is getting millions of views on TikTok because of it. Gabe currently has 279.3 thousand followers and 8.3 million total video likes on the popular social media app TikTok. Here is how Reyes describes his content,
Battle Creek’s Post Cereal Is Suing Rock Band ‘Ok Go!’ Over Their Name
The Battle Creek-based Post Cereal is serving up 2 spoonfuls of saltiness and is apparently trying to bully the band 'OK Go!' out of their band name. That's according to the band released a statement in regard to the lawsuit that was filed by POST against the band in reaction to the cease-and-desist they sent to the cereal maker in September of 2022:
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0