nextbigfuture.com
Elon Said the New 4680 Factory Could Reach 500 GWh/Year of Batteries
Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to produce at least 100 GWH/year 4680 batteries from the new Nevada factory and this could reach 500 GWH/year. This will be part of Tesla expanding 4680 battery production to 1000-3000 GWH/year. This will be in addition to batteries from other suppliers like CATL.
CALB and SVolt Push to be Major Global Battery Companies
CALB aims for ‘aggressive’ expansion in its goal to be among the world’s top three EV battery makers. CALB is targeting a total capacity of 500 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, more than 42 times the 11.9 GWh it produced in 2021 and about 30 GWH in 2022. The Jiangsu-based company raised US$1.26 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, aiming to achieve the top three global ranking within five years.
Tesla Will Have Abundant 4680 Batteries in a Few Years
Elon Musk told his Tesla Nevada team that the new $3.6 billion Semi truck and 4680 factory will start with a 100 GWh/year production target but in the long term will expand to 500 GWh/year. This will be part of Tesla producting 1000-3000 GWh/year of 4680 batteries in total from Austin, Berlin, Shanghai and Nevada. They will also have supplier batteries from CATL, LG Chem, BYD and others.
Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings $TSLA $1.19 EPS Non-GAAP
Tesla has released its fourth quarter earnings. Tesla has their earnings call. Year-to-date order demand is over double production levels. This is due to increased demand from the price cuts. Tesla is splitting the Nevada Panasonic battery tax credits. Assuming 50-50 split this would be about $150m per quarter. This...
Tesla Semi Has Over 2000 Orders
An independent media site reports that Tesla has 2000 orders for the Tesla Semi truck. Tesla has targeted building and delivering 50,000 Tesla Semi trucks in 2024. This would imply that Tesla has strong interest for many orders if the early adopters, Pepsi and Walmart, get good results for the first few hundred trucks.
Tesla Model 3 Highland Spotted With Covered Rear and Front
A photo of the Tesla Model 3 Highland was shared on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit by member u/the_frog_said. The exterior design of the Model 3 appears to be unchanged, but it is believed to have front and rear castings, new internal parts and infotainment. The new Tesla Model 3 Highland is...
Plasma Thrusters Ran at 500% Beyond Old Power Limits
Benjamin Jorns, U-M associate professor of aerospace engineering led a new Hall thruster study that operated a Hall Plasma thruster at five times old power limits. His team challenged ran a 9 kilowatt-rated Hall thruster at up to 45 kilowatts while maintaining roughly 80% of its nominal efficiency. This increased the amount of force generated per unit area by almost a factor of 10.
Nuclear Wave Rotor Propulsion Could Get Ten Times Chemical Rocket Speeds
Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) is one of the best options for manned missions throughout the solar system with over double the ISP of chemical rockets. A new NASA NIAC study will look at improved nuclear propulsion with a Wave Rotor combined with Nuclear Electric. This could enable four times the ISP of nuclear thermal and up to ten times the ISP of chemical rockets while also having high thrust levesl.
NASA and MIT Study to Make Orbital Dish the size of 1.5 Football Fields
NASA has a phase 1 NIAC (NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts) to overcome the limitations for making giant lightweight dish structures in space. In this NIAC effort, they aim to overcome limitations by using a novel in-space manufacturing method and advanced materials to fabricate high-performance reflectors with dimensions greater than 100 meters, 100 m/m surface precision, and specific area in excess of 10 m2/kg. A 100 meter diameter dish would be the area of 1.5 US football fields.
Fluidic Telescopes Could Breakthrough Cost Limits to 50 Meter Space Telescopes
The future of space-based UV/optical/IR astronomy requires ever larger telescopes. A NASA NIAC Phase 1 study will look at a space observatory with a large-aperture (50-meter) unsegmented primary mirror suitable for a variety of astronomical applications. The mirror would be created in space via a novel approach based on fluidic shaping in microgravity, which has already been successfully demonstrated in a laboratory neutral buoyancy environment, in parabolic microgravity flights, and aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Theoretically scale-invariant, this technique has produced optical components with superb, sub-nanometer (RMS) surface quality.
SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal Today Leaves Two More Steps Before Orbital Launch
The SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal is being done today and they fully fueled the Super Heavy Starship. They appear to be detanking down. If the SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal is good. Destacking, restacking and a test firing of all 33 engines. The rocket is then rolled back to launch pad, then with FAA approval go for actual orbital launch.
