ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
eagle933.com

Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?

Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fentanyl-related overdoses rising throughout Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From multiple sources, there appears to be a spike in what is believed to be Fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 counties around the state. This is a notification to alert all public safety of an unusual number of opioid-related overdoses occurring in a short time span. Since January 11th there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, with at least 5 fatalities. Many of these persons reported taking fentanyl prior to their overdose.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022

People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students...
BILLINGS, MT
yaleclimateconnections.org

People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana

In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions

Jay Reardon retired as a union member after 48 years, and he said he still pays dues willingly every month. As he sees it, a bill to revise labor laws basically says public employees aren’t smart enough to decide if they want to join a union. Instead, he said, the bill sticks the government’s nose […] The post Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy