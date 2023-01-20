Read full article on original website
Antrea Hardy waives his right to a preliminary hearing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who turned himself in following a shooting last week will have his case moved to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court this morning. Now his case will be transferred to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened January 16th at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim 40-year-old Cory Adkins had a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. Bond was continued at $200,000.
Mixed results in Burse trial: Mistrial declared in shooting case
LIMA — A jury Monday found a Lima man guilty of drug possession and two counts of trafficking, but not guilty of another trafficking charge. A mistrial was declared on firearm charges, as the jury could not come to an agreement after deliberating for more than nine hours over two days.
Suspect’s pit bull attacks neighbor’s cat
William Dolan, 26, of Bellefontaine, was charged Sunday, Jan. 22, with having a dog at large after his pit bull reportedly attacked and killed a neighbor’s cat. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Seymour Street following a report from Katey Reed that her cat had been seriously injured by the the suspect’s dog.
Jury returns verdict in 2 of 3 cases that Daquan Burse was facing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberations, an Allen County jury could only reach verdicts in two of the three cases that Daquan Burse was facing. The jury found Burse guilty on two of the three counts of trafficking drugs in one case and they found him guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related substance in another case. But when it came to the case of the 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where an occupied car was hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible for the crime.
Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court
Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
Large Indiana county for jury selection in slain teens trial
A jury for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from a northern Indiana county of over 300,000 people, online court filings on Tuesday showed. Jurors will be picked out of Allen County, which includes the city of...
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
Closing arguments presented Friday in the trial of Daquan Burse
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After three days of testimony, it is up to a jury to decide the fate of 24-year-old Daquan Burse. Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Friday morning. The jury will have to make decisions in three separate cases against Burse. A drug possession charge of a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin charge, which police did buy from him, and a 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street where three women were in a car when it was hit by gunfire. Prosecutors claim the shooting was a retaliation for his mother's house getting shot at two days prior.
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
19-year-old Van Wert man facing multiple charges for armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 19-year-old Johnathon Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, theft, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time. The suspects had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it, sending the victim to the hospital. Miller will be sentenced in February on the charges.
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Former Lima police officer pleads guilty to three misdemeanor counts in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer arrested in Auglaize County for obstructing official business back in June of 2022 has now entered a guilty plea. Tyler Dunlap entered a plea of guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault, misconduct at an emergency, and resisting arrest. Dunlap entered his resignation from the Lima Police Department on December 30th of 2022. According to the Lima Law Director's Office, court records indicate that Dunlap obstructed an emergency call in Auglaize County. Sentencing has been scheduled for February 21, 2023.
