New book highlights experience of Arab asylum seekers basing their cases on their gender or sexuality

Read full article on original website
Related
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
George Santos' lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Comments / 0