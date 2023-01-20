Read full article on original website
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The man who turned himself in following a shooting last week will have his case moved to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court this morning. Now his case will be transferred to the Allen County Common Pleas Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened January 16th at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim 40-year-old Cory Adkins had a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. Bond was continued at $200,000.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberations, an Allen County jury could only reach verdicts in two of the three cases that Daquan Burse was facing. The jury found Burse guilty on two of the three counts of trafficking drugs in one case and they found him guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related substance in another case. But when it came to the case of the 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where an occupied car was hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible for the crime.
Newly-released court documents reveal the ex-girlfriend of a shooting victim gave the "green light" to have him shot early Sunday morning outside his Columbia Avenue home.
LIMA — A jury Monday found a Lima man guilty of drug possession and two counts of trafficking, but not guilty of another trafficking charge. A mistrial was declared on firearm charges, as the jury could not come to an agreement after deliberating for more than nine hours over two days.
A jury for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from a northern Indiana county of over 300,000 people, online court filings on Tuesday showed. Jurors will be picked out of Allen County, which includes the city of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested the suspect in an early morning shooting hours after the incident Sunday. According to a release from FWPD, homicide detectives and air units investigated reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Officers at the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to the release.
Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
LIMA — A Lima man accused of setting another person on fire during a fight in October is attempting to suppress statements he made to Lima Police. Darrell Bivens, 52, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony for the Oct. 21, 2022 incident. The man’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, said during a Friday hearing that Bivens was not properly Mirandized before beginning an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who turned himself in following a shooting at the beginning of the week made his first appearance before a judge on the charge. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy had a video arraignment Friday afternoon in Lima Municipal Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened Monday morning at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim, 40-year-old Cory Adkins, had a single gunshot wound and was listed as critical but stable condition after the shooting. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. The bond was set at $200,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday.
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
William Dolan, 26, of Bellefontaine, was charged Sunday, Jan. 22, with having a dog at large after his pit bull reportedly attacked and killed a neighbor’s cat. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Seymour Street following a report from Katey Reed that her cat had been seriously injured by the the suspect’s dog.
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer arrested in Auglaize County for obstructing official business back in June of 2022 has now entered a guilty plea. Tyler Dunlap entered a plea of guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault, misconduct at an emergency, and resisting arrest. Dunlap entered his resignation from the Lima Police Department on December 30th of 2022. According to the Lima Law Director's Office, court records indicate that Dunlap obstructed an emergency call in Auglaize County. Sentencing has been scheduled for February 21, 2023.
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
A Hardin County teen was arrested on a gun charge Wednesday night in Russells Point just before 8:30. Washington Township Police were patrolling Madison Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a turn signal violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Patrick Phalen,...
