Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Alpina B5 Is A Ridiculously Powerful BMW M5 Competition Alternative
For over 50 years Alpina has been taking BMWs to the extreme, even recently being acquired by BMW to make the whole process of tuning more cohesive across the brand. Their latest debut, the Alpina B5 GT, is the most powerful car Alpina has ever built and is available both as a sedan and a wagon. With its impressive figures, the B5 GT is an exclusive alternative to the BMW M5 or its more powerful variant, the M5 Competition.
Top Speed
10 Things That Made The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre A Fantastic Muscle Car
The Ford Galaxie 500 7 Litre is not a muscle car that many, other than true classic car lovers, have any idea of what it brings to the table. The baseline Galaxy was a large, full-size car named and marketed to appeal to all the citizens of the country watching the race into space. Because of the size of the vehicle, it has been known by many as a land yacht, a car so large that it is hard to control, drive, back up, and even park. Thankfully, even though the 1966 model was still large by today's standards, it was produced to be more nimble than the previous generation. The one trim level of the Ford Galaxy that stands out above the rest, and makes the competition take notice, was the mighty Galaxie 500 7 Litre. Here's why this car is a true muscle car that deserves a little more respect.
Top Speed
The Top Five Fastest SUVs in the World
One term still means a lot when it comes to SUVs: "Muscle." This is true even in a world where electrification is redefining speed as quickly as it is boosting some cars. Nevertheless, these "ICE age giants" are not only not extinct but very much alive. These five SUVs ventured into supercar territory and became apex predators.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW XM Is The Ultimate SUV
The BMW XM is potentially the most significant M car in decades and the fact that it's an SUV, speaks volumes about the future trajectory of the automotive industry. Launched at an introductory price of $159,000, the XM will be available in two flavors and as the M--division's first-ever hybrid production car, it aims to dethrone the top super SUVs and define the trajectory of BMW M cars of the future.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Audi Rnext Might Be A Worthy Successor To The R8
Launched in 2006, the R8 was the first supercar to leave the Ingolstadt factory. Its amazing looks, great performance, ease of handling, and relatively affordable price made it an instant success. After 17 years of production, Audi is preparing to say goodbye to the R8 as we know it, and it did so with the farewell edition R8 GT RWD. With stricter emission regulations, big engines like the V-10 live on borrowed time. For the longest time, the R8 shared its engine with the Gallardo and then with the Huracan. But with Lamborghini preparing to launch a V-8 hybrid successor for the Huracan, Audi needs to make a decision on the R8 too. Except that, unlike Lamborghini, it will not offer a hybrid successor for the R8 and will go straight to an all-electric halo car.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Suzuki SV650 Races A Porsche 911 To Showcase Motorcycles Are Indeed Faster
Cars and motorcycles peacefully co-exist in the automotive world and almost never eat into each other. On the flipside, hardcore car and motorcycle fans almost never co-exist peacefully and often argue about what's faster, which results in some smashing car vs motorcycle drag races like this BMW M5 vs M 1000 RR battle. The latest addition of the car vs. motorcycle battle comes from BikeWorld, which has tried to settle this rivalry uniquely by pitting a simple Suzuki SV650 against a variety of sports cars. And as is often the case with car vs motorcycle races, the result is quite baffling.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Porsche 718 4.5 DeMan Is The Next-Best Thing To A Carrera GT
Without question, Porsche’s most iconic model is the rear-engine 911. With that said, the German brand has had many great mid-engine models over the years. The 718 is a great example, and it gets almost as much attention as Porsche’s prized jewel. It is well-known that the mid-engine layout offers balanced performance capabilities. With that said, the 718 is positioned below the 911, which means Porsche is artificially nerfing the mid-engine model to keep the main focus on its rear-engine model. An independent company that goes by DeMan Motorsport decided to fix this injustice and give us the ultimate 718 that Porsche refuses to make. The last mid-engine Porsche that combined analog feel with extreme performance was the Carrera GT, and the 718 DeMan is right up there in terms of performance.
Top Speed
The Maeving RM1: An Inexpensive Hand-Built Electric Cafe Racer With Class
Introducing a new brand to the market in this day and age can surely be a risk. As electric vehicles become more available and widely used, there is a new push forward with electric motorcycles as well. While some people aren't too thrilled about the shift, others seem to embrace the inevitable changes coming to the two-wheeled world, and Maeving (falling into the latter category) jumped right in. Enter the RM1. With a brilliant blend of old-school café racer style and new-age tech, this bike is a show-stopper and trend-setter all at the same time. So what makes this bike unique? And is the industry ready for a new spin on a classic machine? Let's have a closer look at the business, the bike, and the brand.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Corvette Z06 Beats The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
When it comes to some of the best models America has to offer, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are, without a doubt, at the top of the list. And, to choose which is actually better is very hard, if not close to impossible. After all, it will always be a matter of taste and preferences, but when you put the two side-by-side, the Corvette Z06 does offer a little bit more than the Shelby GT500, and we’re here to expose why one is better than the other.
Top Speed
The C9 Corvette Reportedly Has A Launch Date With Good News For Traditionalists
Interesting times are just dawning for fans of Chevrolet. Just last week, the company presented the Corvette E-Ray, the third expansion stage of the current generation of its successful super sports car. For sports car enthusiasts it was a genuine premiere as the model is the first hybrid and all-wheel-drive model in the history of the Corvette packing 665 horsepower (481 kW). While this should raise anticipation for the first driving reports, there is now already more news on the next generation Corvette, which is expected at the end of the decade. Enthusiasts of the internal combustion engine should be particularly pleased, as the Chevrolet Corvette will remain true to its first love in its ninth generation.
Top Speed
10 Fun Facts About The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae
Just over a decade now, Lamborghini introduced the Aventador model, kickstarting one of the most iconic supercar legacies in modern history. The Aventador LP700-4 was first announced in 2011 with a V-12 engine at 691 horsepower. Pretty impressive for the time and even now for the supercar enthusiast, but this was only the beginning for the Aventador which would continue to evolve and grow. Cut to 2021, Lamborghini announced its latest model in the series: the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. The far-evolved sibling of the 2011 Aventador features some of the coolest specifications to be compiled into one supercar. Here are 10 fun facts about the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The 2023 Audi e-Tron GT
The 2023 Audi e-Tron GT is a four-door luxury electric vehicle that continues Audi’s push into an electric future. The vehicle that debuted in 2009 is a perfect manifestation of ‘beauty and beast’. It’s no surprise because Audi makes some of the most beautiful and elegant cars in the automotive industry. But, Audi did not envision the e-Tron GT for just looks; the EV's performance treads on supercar territory. Its 236-mile range may not necessarily put it in the same league as the Mercedes EQS or the Tesla Model S, but the e-Tron GT packs a few bells and whistles that make it an interesting proposition for EV enthusiasts.
Top Speed
Why Is Now The Best Time To Consider A Used Tesla?
With prices for used Teslas dropping faster than the rest of the used-car market, now could be the perfect time to consider purchasing a used Tesla. According to Reuters, second-hand Tesla prices fell by $11,500 between July and November 2022. We discuss what accelerated the price drop and how you can benefit from this.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
Comments / 0