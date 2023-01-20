Read full article on original website
Canadian woman pleads guilty to sending Trump letters laced with poison
WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House in 2020. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, of Quebec, pleaded guilty to nine counts of violating biological weapons prohibitions, according to a news...
