PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO