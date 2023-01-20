New Jersey's state colleges and universities could soon be required to release public financial reports

Read full article on original website
camdencounty.com
SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March
(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
phillyvoice.com
To reduce tobacco use, Pennsylvania and New Jersey need to do much more, report says
Pennsylvania is mostly failing in its efforts to reduce smoking and tobacco use, according to a state-by-state progress report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association. And New Jersey isn't doing much better. The 2023 "State of Tobacco Control" report evaluated all 50 states in five areas – tobacco prevention,...
Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill
COVID-19 devastated the two nursing homes, which saw 200 deaths of residents and staff members and more than 400 infections as the virus initially swept through the state. The post Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New Jersey residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New Jersey residents because climbing prices on gas, rent, and grocery hit the hardest on the wallets of New Jersey residents. The lowest-income families in New Jersey have experienced the enormous burden of rising costs for a wide range of consumer products, and all the residents' savings have gone.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Set Minimum New Jersey SNAP Benefits At $95 Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their monthly minimum benefits nearly double according to a recently introduced bill making its way through the New Jersey Legislature. As recently reported by TLS, beginning in March, all households eligible for...
Spadea: Chris Christie was absolutely right to pull NJ out of this
We spend a lot of time on the morning show discussing the things that need to be fixed, changed and eliminated in New Jersey government in order to move our state forward. Given the fact that New Jersey leads the way in outmigration, taxes and providing one of the worst climates for small business in the nation, we have a lotta work to do.
Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers
⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
Federal rules that allowed for continuous enrollment in Medicaid will lapse in April, prompting new decisions for more than 2.2 million New Jerseyans. The post Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
phillyvoice.com
Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam
Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far
S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13. S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.
N.J. Republicans and Dems already have $2.8M stockpiled for fall campaigns of full Legislature
It takes money to run for office. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the so-called big six fundraising committees used to get people into elected office across New Jersey have larger-than-usual amounts of cash stockpiled this year as all 120 seats in the state Legislature will be on the ballot in November, according to the state’s Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday. Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
‘Undercurrent of despair’: State Sen. Liu on wake of deadly California shooting ahead of Lunar New Year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout. “There was definitely an undercurrent of despair,” said Liu, describing the mood at […]
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
