Coronado Boys Soccer Falls To St. Augustine, Ties University City
The Coronado High School boy’s soccer team knew that their conference would be a dogfight. Nothing was going to be handed to them or was going to be easy when facing teams like Saints, University City, Point Loma, and Cathedral. So while dropping and tying their first two conference...
Keeping Up With The Islanders: Wayne McKinney III
It was just a few short years ago that Wayne McKinney III was tearing up opposing defenses while dawning Islander green and white for Coronado High School. And while McKinney has traded in that green and white for some royal blue and white, he’s still doing his thing on the hardwood, but at an even more electric and efficient clip.
“Channeling George”
Way, way back when, when yours truly was a lowly student worker with the City of Coronado, I spent the summer of ‘76 sweating away as a golf course maintenance man, er, person, working for Superintendent Hank Vavak, a wonderfully jovial gent, large and in charge at good ol’ Coronado Muni, where I manned the mighty Toro twin-blade riding mower, bouncing and bopping between the fairways, ripping through the rough.
Coronado Playhouse Presents: RIPCORD
Opening Friday, January 13, and running through January 29. A seemingly harmless bet between women of a certain age quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship. A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. When the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary.
Thank You, Eddie
Being the chronic procrastinator that I am, I have finally gotten around to responding to a wonderful letter to the editor by Eddie Murray Pietrzak. Several months ago, he described memories of living in New Jersey where his father was a pilot of Navy airships/blimps. It brought back wonderful childhood memories of sitting on the beaches in Spring Lake watching those very blimps patrol up and down the coast. As a little kid, they always gave me a feeling of awe with those big U.S. Navy letters imprinted on their sides. Fast forward several (!!) decades and I can still see those wonderful airships as if it was yesterday. Who knows. Maybe it was part of the reason that I spent 22 years in the Navy.
Sea World San Diego Offers Free Admission To Teachers In 2023
SeaWorld San Diego has two incredible park admission ticket offers to kick off a new year of education in 2023, the Teacher Fun Card and Preschool Fun Card!. SeaWorld San Diego is offering a complimentary Teacher Fun Card to all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers. The 2023 Teacher Fun Card is valid for unlimited admission through December 31, 2023 (blockout dates apply). Plus, for a limited-time all active and certified K-12 Southern California and Arizona credentialed schoolteachers will receive two free single-day tickets that can be used during specific time periods. To redeem this offer, eligible teachers must be verified through ID.me, register online by April 9, and visit the park by June 30. To learn more visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/teacher.
Rocky Herron To Speak Jan. 23
The true effects of vaping, drinking, and drug abuse, what every student, parent, and community member should know. Rocky Herron will be speaking on January 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Coronado Middle School’s Granzer Hall. Rocky Herron serves as the Alcohol and Other Drug Ambassador for the...
Emerald Keepers Of The Month: Charity Campbell And Amanda Tarantino
Coronado Emerald Keepers of the Month, Charity Campbell and Amanda Tarantino have made huge strides toward reducing waste in the Coronado Schools. They are brimming with ideas to create, as well as to improve, sustainable programs. Campbell, Coronado Unified’s Director of Child Nutrition Services, and Tarantino, Child Nutrition Supervisor, have written grants to facilitate their plans for food waste reduction and the elimination of plastic waste. They are also involving students in the process of growing their own food. They do this all while making it fun for the kids and incorporating learning standards. Intern Jacklyn Neves collects data for them to track the benefits of their initiatives. These women know the power of collaboration as a force multiplier— they are working with Emerald Keepers, I Love a Clean San Diego, the City of Coronado and EDCO to make these initiatives happen.
SDCCU Partnered With The San Diego Blood Bank To Help Save Lives
New Year’s blood drive helped save over 261 lives. San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, partnered with the San Diego Blood Bank to host a New Year’s blood drive at six SDCCU locations, five in San Diego County and one in Orange County, collecting 87 units of much-needed blood, which will help save the lives of over 261 people.
Calling All Arts Enthusiasts!
This week brings a bevy of opportunities for art lovers in Coronado, with everything from live theatre and Brazilian music to classic movies and literary lectures happening around town. Coronado Playhouse launches its 2023 season on Friday, January 13 with the whimsical comedy “Ripcord” running through January 29. Patrons are...
Coronado Unified School District Wellness Committee Focused On Reduction Of Single Use Plastics
Effective January 2, 2023, CUSD will no longer sell single use plastic water bottles in any of its four school cafeterias. The initiative is the first step in a larger waste reduction goal being developed by the district’s Wellness Committee. “We have committee members that are very passionate about...
