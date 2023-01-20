Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Big Blue View
Building a New York Giants Super Bowl contender
It was easy for New York Giants fans to dream about another magical Super Bowl run from a team that got into the playoffs as a low seed. After all, that’s what the 2007 New York Giants did. That team was on the verge of not making the playoffs at all. They only squeaked in with a stirring 21-point fourth quarter rally in Buffalo the next-to-last week of the season, and then they lost their meaningless final game to the Super Bowl favorite.
Big Blue View
Daniel Jones the priority over Saquon Barkley? Giants’ GM Joe Schoen makes it seem that way
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen seemed to indicate on Monday that while he wants both players back re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones might take precedence over bringing back running back Saquon Barkley. At his end of season media availability, Schoen, side-by-side with head coach Brian Daboll, did not say...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Big Blue View
Five Biggest Priorities For The Giants This Offseason
Despite the disappointing end to the season, as a Giants fan, I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead! Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll inspire such confidence and belief that they'll make sound decisions and build this team the right way. With so many unrestricted free agents, it's going to...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/24: Schoen, salary cap, Jones, more headlines
Big Blue View
Start of the Offseason mock draft
What's up BBV. IT was a great ride, but it comes to an end. The Eagles game showed us a lot. Mainly, that we have a long way to go. It could take a few years, it could take one good offseason. It all depends on how we hit on players we acquire and how the ones we have develop. Schoen has some more room to work with then last year, so let's see what we can do.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/25: Honors for Daboll, Barkley, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, more headlines
Giants’ free agents: Which defensive players should they bring back?. New York Giants GM Joe Schoen was clear on Monday that retaining as many of the team’s in-house free agents as possible was an offseason priority. Schoen also said the Giants have to determine how to “divvy up” their financial pie and set “priority positions.”
Big Blue View
Mike Kafka getting second interview with Houston Texans
It appears that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is a serious candidate for the head-coaching opening with the Houston Texans. Kafka will get an in-person interview with the Texans on Wednesday after having a virtual interview on Sunday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Kafka, who just completed his...
Big Blue View
Signing versus tagging Jones
One of the strategies being discussed is the Giants tagging Jones with either the Franchise or Non-Exclusive Tag. Both have a lot of merit if his agent has a lot of interest from desperate QB needy teams like Carolina, Indy, Houston, Vegas and maybe the Jets. Franchising him locks down Jones or at least guarantees two first round picks should we get outbid.
Big Blue View
A few off-season thoughts (Part 1?)
I know it's very early in the process. The Sr Bowl is next week, and the Combine is still a ways away. But free agency, and trades, come before the draft. Here are a few observations about possible moves we might want to consider--both trades and FA signings--before the draft. As I've said before, there are a few teams who are in really bad shape this off-season. Perhaps we can take advantage of their struggles and find a player or an early draft pick at a discount?
Big Blue View
State of the Union (Ownership, FO, Coaching edition)
The 2022 season is now over for the New York Giants. By any measure, it was a successful year. The team performed well, exceeding expectations and overcoming adversity. It's now time to review the season and take a look forward. Following is one man's opinion. Ownership - Decision making and...
Big Blue View
Fascinating Aspect of the DJ situation
It's always been a beautiful thing when players at your position sign great contracts then you're up next, and they've basically set the table for you ..... but in this instance could it actually work against Daniel Jones ?. There are 8 quarterbacks in the league (Wilson, Murray, Watson ,Mahomes,...
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft prospect profiles
The 2023 NFL Draft season is finally upon us. The New York Giants have a much different draft process than we’ve gotten used to, as they hold the 26th overall pick. The Giants are entering the offseason with a number of needs across their roster, and a front office that’s committed to building through the draft.
Big Blue View
Close the gap mock offseason
Easiest decision all offseason, we are picking up Andrew Thomas 5th year option. Let the negotiations with his agent for the richest LT contract begin. As a fan and obviously if you are in the Giants front office you always hope for the hometown discount, but Thomas is in the discussions for best LT, not just young LT, in the game right now and the contract will match that. Something like 6 years- 150 million, 75 million Guaranteed.
Big Blue View
They had a very good run but, Now it's on to Next Year!
If I were running things at 1925 Giants Drive I would:. Offer Daniel Jones 45 Million, fully guaranteed for 2 years with a player option third year at 30. If this doesn't get it done, I would put the Transition Tag on him. He would then be able to see what his true value may be on the open market. If he does get a better offer, the Giants could then match it or let him go and receive 2 First Round picks.
Big Blue View
Giants’ free agents: Which defensive players should they bring back?
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen was clear on Monday that retaining as many of the team’s in-house free agents as possible was an offseason priority. Schoen also said the Giants have to determine how to “divvy up” their financial pie and set “priority positions.”. Let’s...
Big Blue View
Giants projected to get compensatory picks in Rounds 6, 7
The New York Giants are projected to get a pair of compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Over The Cap’s Nick Korte is projecting that the Giants will receive comp picks in the sixth and seventh rounds. Per Korte’s projection, the Giants will receive a sixth-round pick...
Big Blue View
5 positions the Giants must improve in 2023
The New York Giants had a better than expected 2022 season, winning a playoff game for the first time since their 2011 Super Bowl title. If they are going to return to the playoffs, however, and continue ascending toward truly becoming a title contender there is hard work to be done this offseason.
