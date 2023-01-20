ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Blade-Empire

CHS wrestlers place second at Beloit

BELOIT — Seven wrestlers placed in the top five in their respective weight classes to lead the Concordia Panthers to a second-place finish in the Beloit Invitational that finished up on Saturday. Ashton Dooley, 113 pounds, and Koby Tyler, 120 pounds, placed second for Concordia. Christian Belden, 106 pounds,...
BELOIT, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

CCCC’s Thompson breaks own record

TOPEKA — Cloud County Community College sophomore Miracle Thompson bettered her own school record in recording a first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles at the Rust Buster Classic indoor track and field meet hosted by Washburn University on Saturday. Thompson turned in a winning time of 8.39 that broke...
CONCORDIA, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Rockets down Panthers 52-46 in OT

HALSTEAD — A three-point basket by Payton Breese gave the Concordia Panthers a 46-44 lead on Rose Hill with 2:06 to play in the fourth quarter of the third-place game of the 53rd Annual Adolph Rupp Invitational boys’ basketball tournament on Saturday. Concordia would not score again. Rose...
CONCORDIA, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Blue Dragons turn back Thunderbirds, 88-82

HUTCHINSON — Scoring the final six points of the game, the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons thwarted a second half comeback attempt by the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds and posted an 88-82 Jayhawk Conference win Sunday afternoon in the Sports Arena. Cloud County, looking for the regular season...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Hutch pulls away from T-Birds, 75-56 ￼

HUTCHINSON — A Hutchinson Community College team that has been on a roll since mid December pulled away in the second half to defeat the Cloud Community Community College Thunderbirds 75-56 Sunday in the Sports Arena. Hutchinson, now 16-4 overall and 10-4 in Jayhawk Conference play, has won six...
HUTCHINSON, KS

