BELOIT — Seven wrestlers placed in the top five in their respective weight classes to lead the Concordia Panthers to a second-place finish in the Beloit Invitational that finished up on Saturday. Ashton Dooley, 113 pounds, and Koby Tyler, 120 pounds, placed second for Concordia. Christian Belden, 106 pounds,...

BELOIT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO