Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.If your Valentine loves watching Netflix’s hit TV series Bridgerton, a bouquet from the UrbanStems official collaboration is the perfect gift. The UrbanStems X Bridgerton collection consists of three floral arrangements created in partnership with the floral delivery brand, and just in time for Valentine’s Day (to make the wait for season three a little softer). Each floral arrangement comes in a classic vase, or opt for a golden tone, charcoal, or pink dotted glass. To ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, make sure to...

1 HOUR AGO