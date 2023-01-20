Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
ABC 4
Surae meets her idol at Sundance
On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae tells us about her experience at the Sundance Film Festival meeting Daniel Dae Kim. Kim has made a career of creating multifaceted and stereotype-breaking roles as an actor, director and now, producer. And he has now created the first ever Asian American Pacific Islander house at Sundance. It’s a place where people can gather and talk about Asian issues and how Asian actors are changing the landscape of Hollywood. At night there are celebrations and events. Surae says she’s a big fan and not only got to chat with Kim but get a great picture!
ABC 4
300,000 graduates are making positive impacts for companies all over Utah!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Western Governors University Celebrated its 300,000th Graduate Milestone in Utah by Honoring a Nurse from Herriman on January 19th and the Good Things Utah team was able to join in on the event!. They were thrilled to celebrate the milestone and...
Comments / 0