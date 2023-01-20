ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 4

Surae meets her idol at Sundance

On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae tells us about her experience at the Sundance Film Festival meeting Daniel Dae Kim. Kim has made a career of creating multifaceted and stereotype-breaking roles as an actor, director and now, producer. And he has now created the first ever Asian American Pacific Islander house at Sundance. It’s a place where people can gather and talk about Asian issues and how Asian actors are changing the landscape of Hollywood. At night there are celebrations and events. Surae says she’s a big fan and not only got to chat with Kim but get a great picture!
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy