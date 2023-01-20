Read full article on original website
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
a-z-animals.com
Angry Alligator Tries to Escape Animal Control by Headbutting Its Would-Be Trapper
Angry Alligator Tries to Escape Animal Control by Headbutting Its Would-Be Trapper. Working for any animal control agency is always going to involve an element of danger because animals can be highly unpredictable. When you are called to deal with an alligator, that is especially true. Here we see what happened when animal control officers and the police tried to remove an alligator from a neighborhood where it was not welcome.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
pethelpful.com
17 Terrified Dogs Arrive at Florida Shelter After Owner Surrenders Them All
Orange County Animal Services recently took in 17 dogs that had been surrendered after their owner could no longer care for them. According to the video, the dogs were so hungry they attacked a neighbor's pigs. TikTok account holder @AharrisPhoto posted "The owners neighbors called our officers about the situation & the owner decided to surrender them all. There might be more on the way which will lead to a higher animal surrender count."
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
pethelpful.com
Florida Cat Returned to Shelter All Because New Family's Other Cats 'Didn't Like Her'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If there was one thing we wish people knew about becoming a pet owner it would be that it's no easy task. Between the training and the constant attention they need, it's almost like having a full-time job. That's why it saddens us beyond anything when owners return their animals to the shelter.
Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions
More than 20 dogs were seized from a breeder's property in Pennsylvania over concerns for their welfare. The property remains under investigation.
Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog
When you become a dog parent, you make a long-term commitment. Get a dog as a puppy and they might be in your life for a decade or more. But 23 years? Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has become the world’s oldest living dog, per the Guinness World Records. On Dec. 7, he was […] The post Chihuahua Becomes World’s Oldest Living Dog appeared first on DogTime.
These dogs in Alaska take the 'puppy bus' like humans and we just can't get enough of it
Dogs are often seen as badly behaved and spoilt brats but what if they begin to behave exactly like humans - taking a bus and sitting on their assigned seats to reach a particular destination? It's just adorable to watch them. Amaru, a 5-year-old awaits the bus each day looking in the direction of where it comes from. Gary Hisman, his dad said, “He got used to sitting in that spot. He even looks in the direction he knows they’re going to come." "He's a very smart guy," as reported by The Washington Post.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
Lawmaker pushes for carbon monoxide legislation after death of Broken Arrow boy
A lawmaker is pushing for new legislation to address a potentially life-threatening problem. House Bill 2010 or Andy’s Law would require a carbon monoxide poisoning warning sticker on motorized boats.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Michigan. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.
News On 6
Rescued Chihuahua In Skiatook Goes Viral On Instagram With Weight Loss Journey
A chihuahua in Skiatook is on a weight loss journey and taking the world by storm along the way. Veteranarians said Marshmallow needs to lose about half her body weight. Marshmallow is already down more than one pound. She’s stolen the hearts of millions of people online, and she is not stopping.
Judge agrees to extend time between Oklahoma executions
A judge agreed Tuesday to allow for an extended time period between Oklahoma's executions after a request from the state's attorney general.
