REPORT: Kody and Robyn Brown are Drowning in Tax Debt

Kody and Robyn BrownPhoto byTLC - Used with permission. The Brown family has been under the watchful eyes of the public ever since Christine Brown announced she was leaving the family. Shortly after Janelle Brown and Meri Brown also left, though their exits were not as dramatic as Christine's.
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive”

Kelly Dodd is not the most popular former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, but I assure you she’s not suffering over it. She and husband Rick Leventhal did not exactly leave a legacy of positivity behind them when Kelly was shown the way out of the Bravo door. And we may never catch […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Son Paedon Brown Claims He and His Siblings ‘Never’ Felt Safe Around Dad Kody’s 1st Wife Meri Brown

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram ; Justin Stephens/Discovery Spilling the tea! Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown claimed that he and his siblings were uneasy around their dad Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown, as a child. Christine and Kody's only son, Paedon, alleged during a Wednesday, January 11, interview that his dad’s first wife, Meri, wasn’t very […]
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Lets Loose With Hilarious TikTok Dance Challenge

She's got the moves! Sister Wives star Christine Brown proved she's not afraid to get a little bit silly as she showcased her dance skills to friends and fans on TikTok and Instagram."My daughter made me do it Ft. Truely," she captioned the playful Friday, January 13, video clip, followed by a series of hashtags including "#itried" and "#nextchallengeplease."The TLC star grooved to a remix of "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga — a TikTok challenge that gained popularity shortly after Netflix's Wednesday was released, which featured a similar dance number. Part way through the clip, Christine's youngest daughter, 12-year-old Truely,...
