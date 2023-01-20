Read full article on original website
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh Valley fastnacht tradition canceled again, but not for COVID
TREXLERTOWN, Pa. — If you're eager to take a healthy bite of the fastnachts made annually by Good Will Fire Company No. 1 of Trexlertown, you'd best find another way to satisfy your craving. Because of a shortage of volunteers — and, in large part, to the skyrocketing prices...
lehighvalleynews.com
More resources for those with Down syndrome expected in the Valley
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., — A medical clinic for people with Down syndrome now is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). The clinic, formerly known as Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, currently offers resources, education, advocacy and programs to more than 250 patients and their families. LVHN said it...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh Valley under winter weather advisory Wednesday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A storm system is forecast to approach the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and bring with it a variety of wintry hazards, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. But the storm –expected to bring several inches of snow to the area –...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
lehighvalleynews.com
Despite traffic concerns, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission moves two large projects closer to approval
UPPER SAUCON TWP, Pa. — Proposals for both a large commercial center in Upper Saucon Township and a recycling facility at Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township caused Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) to raise concerns about the increased truck traffic they would bring. But after a committee meeting...
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Announces Additional Members of Executive Staff
Governor Wes Moore announced the latest appointments to his administration’s executive staff including senior advisor, chief data officer within the Department of Information Technology, director of scheduling, and an expanded communications team. “I am confident that our administration is building a team that is fiercely dedicated to serving the...
Nottingham MD
Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in
BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
WBOC
Governor Carney Announces Child Care Investments and Initiatives
DOVER, Del. - Governor Carney announced the administration's child care priorities and investments for the coming year. According to the governor, Delaware will take the following actions to support, enhance, and expand child care quality access this year:. Invest over $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100%...
delawarepublic.org
Division of Family Services aims to boost foster family recruitment amid shortage
Delaware’s Division of Family Services is scaling up its efforts to recruit foster parents as it struggles to find homes for the more than 500 children in its care on a tight turnaround. “Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the recruitment efforts of the...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: Creamy or crunchy?
Welcome to Tuesday, aka National Peanut Butter Day! Yes, whether you prefer crunchy or smooth, as long as you're not allergic, today's the day to enjoy it — on a cracker, with some jelly or just scooping the finger right around the inside of the jar. Yum. "Peanut butter...
lehighvalleynews.com
Accumulating snow likely in the Lehigh Valley this week, but forecasters hoist a caution flag
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A complex storm system is taking aim at the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, and the midweek event could bring an extended period of snow to the area. The details of the storm — including the timing and intensity of the snowfall — still are uncertain, but the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. currently is forecasting 3 to 5 inches along the Interstate 78 corridor and in the 6-to-8 inch range in the southern Poconos.
aarp.org
Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware
Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
inparkmagazine.com
Great Wolf Lodge Maryland to boast brand’s largest indoor waterpark to date
The all-new Great Wolf Lodge Maryland‘s indoor waterpark will be the largest Great Wolf Lodge has ever built. The waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will offer more than 128,000 square feet of enclosed slides, pools and water play for all ages, and a cozy 84-degree temperature year-round. The...
delawarepublic.org
Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee
A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
wmar2news
Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016
MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard. This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for...
delawarepublic.org
The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs moves from the Christina School District to DOE
Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education. The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs became part of DOE at the start of the year taking over administration of the state-funded program from the Christina School District. The change was made by the Delaware’s General Assembly...
Harris demands halt to windmill construction after whale dies at Assateague
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris is calling for an immediate halt to offshore windmill construction and underwater geotechnical testing.
Cape Gazette
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
