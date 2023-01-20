ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

lehighvalleynews.com

Lehigh Valley fastnacht tradition canceled again, but not for COVID

TREXLERTOWN, Pa. — If you're eager to take a healthy bite of the fastnachts made annually by Good Will Fire Company No. 1 of Trexlertown, you'd best find another way to satisfy your craving. Because of a shortage of volunteers — and, in large part, to the skyrocketing prices...
TREXLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

More resources for those with Down syndrome expected in the Valley

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., — A medical clinic for people with Down syndrome now is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). The clinic, formerly known as Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, currently offers resources, education, advocacy and programs to more than 250 patients and their families. LVHN said it...
TREXLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Lehigh Valley under winter weather advisory Wednesday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A storm system is forecast to approach the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and bring with it a variety of wintry hazards, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. But the storm –expected to bring several inches of snow to the area –...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Moore Announces Additional Members of Executive Staff

Governor Wes Moore announced the latest appointments to his administration’s executive staff including senior advisor, chief data officer within the Department of Information Technology, director of scheduling, and an expanded communications team. “I am confident that our administration is building a team that is fiercely dedicated to serving the...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in

BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Governor Carney Announces Child Care Investments and Initiatives

DOVER, Del. - Governor Carney announced the administration's child care priorities and investments for the coming year. According to the governor, Delaware will take the following actions to support, enhance, and expand child care quality access this year:. Invest over $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100%...
DELAWARE STATE
lehighvalleynews.com

5 Things to Know today: Creamy or crunchy?

Welcome to Tuesday, aka National Peanut Butter Day! Yes, whether you prefer crunchy or smooth, as long as you're not allergic, today's the day to enjoy it — on a cracker, with some jelly or just scooping the finger right around the inside of the jar. Yum. "Peanut butter...
lehighvalleynews.com

Accumulating snow likely in the Lehigh Valley this week, but forecasters hoist a caution flag

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A complex storm system is taking aim at the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, and the midweek event could bring an extended period of snow to the area. The details of the storm — including the timing and intensity of the snowfall — still are uncertain, but the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. currently is forecasting 3 to 5 inches along the Interstate 78 corridor and in the 6-to-8 inch range in the southern Poconos.
aarp.org

Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches

It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee

A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
DELAWARE STATE
wmar2news

Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016

MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard. This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire

Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
LEWES, DE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
