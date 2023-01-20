Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Did you know that last year, India’s Supreme Court fined Google for anti-competitive practices? Well, at least Apple isn’t the only big player suffering from the law. Google rebuked the court’s decision with an appeal to have some of the demands blocked, but this week, the request was officially denied.
Phone Arena
Apple's VR/AR headset: the most in-depth look yet
For the better part of a decade, rumors about Apple’s prospective debut in the augmented/augmented reality (AR/VR) headset market have been abounding. One delay after another, however, has led to the device being perceived as little more than a pipe dream for too long. Nevertheless, in 2023, Apple’s VR/AR...
Phone Arena
AirPods Max supply issues: New colors, an update or neither?
There are few pairs of headphones with a $500+ price tag that are as popular as the AirPods Max. The latter are Apple’s take on over-ear wireless headphones and, needless to say, they offer impeccable quality at a hefty premium. It is precisely the ostentatious price that ultimately dissuades many potential buyers - typical supply and demand.
Phone Arena
Apple secures a patent for crack-resistant foldable display
A lot of time has passed since foldable smartphones made their debut, and the form factor, which is oftentimes regarded as the next frontier in mobile technology, has come a really long way. So much so that even Apple seems interested in giving foldables a chance. One of the major...
Phone Arena
Apple used an Uno reverse card to evade the law, and it may have worked
Apple is looking to stop the UK Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) attempts to research mobile browsers and mobile gaming. Naturally, as many of you know, ads in websites and in-app purchases in games is how a lot of revenue is made. The latter certainly brings a pretty penny to Apple’s pockets, as a percentage of each purchase always goes to them.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Phone Arena
The Oppo Find N2 Flip tipped to launch globally 'soon'
2023 is shaping up to be one of the most important years for foldables yet. Not only because so many new and exciting devices are coming out, but also because Samsung’s monopoly over the Western part of the market seems to be coming to an end. Finally, Chinese manufacturers...
Phone Arena
Some Pixel Watch users are seeing a Fitbit-related feature that the device does not support
Thanks to the Apple Watch, smartwatches have become akin to having a doctor right by your side 24/7 to watch for certain symptoms. Many wrist-worn wearables will now measure your heart rate and will warn you if your heart beats too fast or too slow. And even this writer's Xiaomi Smart Band 7 will measure my oxygen saturation (SP02). This tells me how much oxygen my blood is carrying as a percentage of the maximum amount.
Phone Arena
Apple retail channel employees are facing layoffs
Just a couple of days after finding out that Google's planning to cut 6% of its workforce, we are hearing similarly gloomy info for Apple employees. AppleInsider reports that Apple has now started to lay off non-seasonal employees in its retail channel outside of Apple Stores. Apple layoffs: retail channel...
Phone Arena
Virgin Media O2 customers can now get into shape more easily using the Priority app
Do you keep up with your New Year's resolution? It's almost the end of January, and if you haven't hit the gym yet, then Virgin Media O2's latest Priority offers might be the thing you need to begin fulfilling your New Year's resolution and start getting into shape. As the...
Phone Arena
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be 'one of the first' in the world to adopt Google's Spatial Audio
Somewhat curiously dubbed "Cloud 11", the February 7 launch event OnePlus confirmed a while ago will primarily be about the global expansion of the company's latest ultra-high-end smartphone. But the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are also set for a second announcement in a couple of weeks, and in case their...
Phone Arena
Why wait for the OnePlus 11 when the OnePlus 10T is on sale at these excellent prices?
Unveiled in China at the very beginning of the year, the state-of-the-art OnePlus 11 is just about ready for its highly anticipated US expansion. But is this the handset that will best fit your needs (and budget)?. If you're a hardcore fan of the brand and an absolute Android power...
Phone Arena
You can now send yourself a message and undo an accidental deletion on WhatsApp
For many phone owners, the person that they message the most is themselves. No, it has nothing to do with egotistical behavior and has everything to do with using common sense. Sometimes when you need to jot down a note you're caught without paper or a pen. While an app like Google Keep (Android, iOS) is ideal for these situations, some would rather send a message to themselves.
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Phone Arena
Surprise! Google releases Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 to fix key 5G Pixel bug
Earlier this month Google released the latest update for those Pixel users who are subscribed to the Android 13 Beta program. The Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 2 Beta 2 was released on January 10th with some bug fixes. The next update would normally appear on the first Monday in February which would be the 6th of the month. But Google surprisingly dropped Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 today.
Phone Arena
Here is Motorola’s unannounced Moto G23 in all its glory
Motorola has a bunch of smartphones lined up for the next few months, and most of them seem to be affordable or mid-range devices. The Moto G23 is one of the many Motorola smartphones that haven’t been announced, yet we’re confident that it will be introduced very soon.
Phone Arena
Update to Pixel Live Wallpapers app brings back compatibility for older Pixel models
Last week Google disseminated an update for the Pixel Live Wallpapers app. In case you don't remember, live wallpaper is animated and interactive wallpaper that moves in the background rather than remaining static. If you're as old as this writer is, you might remember live wallpaper being available on Android 2.0 and on phones like the Motorola DROID. The one negative about using live wallpaper is that it does require some extra juice from the battery since the display is in motion.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones. The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's...
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra with groundbreaking zoom camera by LG could upset Samsung - if ready on time!
Ever since the day Huawei delivered a mainstream flagship phone with a periscope zoom lens, smartphone cameras were never the same! In fact, I was personally spoiled by the Huawei P30 Pro, which I still have and use. To fast forward, today we have 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x and even...
Phone Arena
Dutch defense ministry wants important chip making equipment kept out of China
With billions and billions of transistors inside chips, the job of etching circuitry patterns thinner than human hair onto a silicon wafer belongs to the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine. The size of each EUV lithography machine is about equal to that of a school bus and each one carries a price tag of $150 million. Right now, only one company in the world produces these machines and that is Dutch firm ASML.
