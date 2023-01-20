Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
10 potential Republican Schuylkill County commissioner candidates answer questions
MOUNT CARBON — How they would balance the budget and whether they would accept George F. Halcovage Jr. as a running mate were among the topics discussed by 10 potential Republican candidates for Schuylkill County commissioner. Each participant gave an introduction, told why they wanted to run and had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant
State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County
69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill
GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Agents from Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office inventory Girardville police evidence room
GIRARDVILLE — State Attorney General’s Office employees spent more than five hours Tuesday inventorying the police department evidence room in borough hall. Four officers hired last spring following the resignation of former chief Fred Lahovski said evidence in the room would have nothing to do with their investigations, Mayor Judy Mehlbaum said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks school districts wrestle with decision to go virtual when winter weather hits
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - When kids woke up there wasn't a speck of snow in sight, but by midday Wednesday that was a different story. Tricky timing on this winter weather system made it a difficult call for school districts whether they should bring kids in or have them go virtual.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire marshal speaks on conditions at fatal Reading house fire
READING, Pa. – A memorial with candles and flowers sits on the sidewalk outside what's left of a Reading home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue. It's where officials say a fire broke out early Saturday, killing a 13-year-old girl and leaving a man in critical condition. Investigators...
WFMZ-TV Online
McKnight Street parking lot gets OK from Reading planners
READING, Pa. – Residents in one Reading neighborhood could see more parking options available soon. During its Tuesday night meeting, the Reading Planning Commission granted final land development approval to the Reading Parking Authority for the development of a parking lot at 625 McKnight St. A zoning variance was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain
Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Muhlenberg Township home, displaces family
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Five suspects still sought in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation
READING, Pa. - Authorities are still looking for five men in the massive drug bust known as "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." Each man is wanted on multiple drug charges. "Operation Caribbean Snowfall" was a joint operation between multiple agencies that authorities say took four million dollars worth of drugs off the streets in December of last year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Kind of like a cheese curl': Unique Snacks unveils Puffzels
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It's a mix of a pretzel and a puff, and it's not your typical snack. "A puff snack, kind of like a cheese curl, with the best way to bring flavor innovation into the pretzel space," said Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police arrest suspect in the robbery, shooting of 77-year-old
READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured. The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WFMZ-TV Online
Alvernia enters the final stretch of the season on top of the MAC Commonwealth
READING, Pa. - The Alvernia basketball program as a whole right now is one of the best in the MAC Commonwealth. The women's team sitting in second, while the men's team sits atop the standings. The Golden Wolves enter the back stretch of the conference season with one of their...
