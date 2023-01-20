ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant

State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County

69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. AG's Office inventories evidence room at police dept. in Schuylkill

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have taken inventory of a Schuylkill County police department's evidence room. Agents spent more than five hours inside Girardville PD's evidence room, which is located in borough hall. The acting officer in charge says it's a common practice for an...
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023

READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire marshal speaks on conditions at fatal Reading house fire

READING, Pa. – A memorial with candles and flowers sits on the sidewalk outside what's left of a Reading home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue. It's where officials say a fire broke out early Saturday, killing a 13-year-old girl and leaving a man in critical condition. Investigators...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

McKnight Street parking lot gets OK from Reading planners

READING, Pa. – Residents in one Reading neighborhood could see more parking options available soon. During its Tuesday night meeting, the Reading Planning Commission granted final land development approval to the Reading Parking Authority for the development of a parking lot at 625 McKnight St. A zoning variance was...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain

Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages Muhlenberg Township home, displaces family

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Five suspects still sought in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation

READING, Pa. - Authorities are still looking for five men in the massive drug bust known as "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." Each man is wanted on multiple drug charges. "Operation Caribbean Snowfall" was a joint operation between multiple agencies that authorities say took four million dollars worth of drugs off the streets in December of last year.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police arrest suspect in the robbery, shooting of 77-year-old

READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured. The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WYOMISSING, PA

