ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamahal Hill wants first UFC title defense vs. Jiri Prochazka, willing to wait until summer

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253Ksx_0kLrTA0E00

RIO DE JANEIRO – If Jamahal Hill becomes champion at UFC 283, he wants Jiri Prochazka as his first challenger.

Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) takes on Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) for the vacant light heavyweight title in Saturday’s main event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.

The 205-pound title most recently was held by Prochazka, but he vacated it due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Hill has called for the Prochazka fight before and could get his wish if he gets past Teixeira.

“It’s not a secret: I’ve been calling for Jiri for years,” Hill told reporters, including MMA Junkie, Wednesday at UFC 283 media day. “I want Jiri. I’ve been wanting Jiri for years. Even kind of listening to Glover talk this week and he kind of references back to Jiri – I want that fight.”

Dana White labelled Prochazka’s shoulder injury as one of the worst he’s ever seen, but if Prochazka can be ready by summer, Hill would be willing to wait for him just so they can fight.

“It depends on how long,” Hill said. “He’s saying he can be back as early as six months or summer. I’ll wait for that, or next man up.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight

Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury's offer to Francis Ngannou 'perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history'

Chael Sonnen isn’t on board with Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – well, at least not how Fury wants it to happen. Chatter of a potential superfight between boxing heavyweight champion Fury and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou long has been brewing. However, with the announcement of Ngannou’s free agency, talk has picked up and even from Fury, who publicly challenged Ngannou on Sunday.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Deontay Wilder Has His Next Opponent

Boxing legend Deontay Wilder has his opponent, all he needs now is a date. With 2023 looking set to be a great year in boxing, Tuscaloosa native looks to be facing Andy Ruiz in the coming months as a title eliminator fight. The World Boxing Council or 'WBC' has made...
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
wrestletalk.com

Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)

A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
411mania.com

Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy