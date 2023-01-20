ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Woman found not guilty of murder for 2022 Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing murder charges in connection with a 2022 shooting in Mt. Airy has been found not guilty. LaQuieta Reese’s shooting of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries in February of last year was determined to be done in self-defense. Jeffries died on Feb. 20 in the area...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WKRC

Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced for shooting at law enforcement following chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who shot at police and sheriff’s deputies after multiple agencies tried to make a traffic stop was sentenced to an indefinite term in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe, a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christopher Hubbard, 38,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man sentenced for shooting of Middletown police officer

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison after being charged with three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, according to a Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted for shooting of Middletown police officer. Christopher Hubbard, 63, was...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
NEWTOWN, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake amid staffing shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey stated Monday during a press conference that the justice center was not closed overnight despite recent reports, but in fact, officers used a “restricted protocol” to modify individuals brought into the justice center. “What happened was a very poor choice...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is having trouble recruiting deputies. Here's why

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is one of many departments across the country having trouble attracting officers. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says there are a lot of reasons why it's become difficult to fill the roughly 50 to 60 positions the sheriff's office needs to be at full staffing — the labor market, overtime policies and social justice issues in policing.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

