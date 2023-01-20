Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman found not guilty of murder for 2022 Mt. Airy shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing murder charges in connection with a 2022 shooting in Mt. Airy has been found not guilty. LaQuieta Reese’s shooting of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries in February of last year was determined to be done in self-defense. Jeffries died on Feb. 20 in the area...
Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges
CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
WKRC
Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
Fox 19
Man sentenced for shooting at law enforcement following chase
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who shot at police and sheriff’s deputies after multiple agencies tried to make a traffic stop was sentenced to an indefinite term in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe, a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christopher Hubbard, 38,...
Man sentenced for shooting of Middletown police officer
MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison after being charged with three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, according to a Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted for shooting of Middletown police officer. Christopher Hubbard, 63, was...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Fox 19
Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
Fox 19
Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
Fox 19
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Trevor Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Fox 19
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake amid staffing shortage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey stated Monday during a press conference that the justice center was not closed overnight despite recent reports, but in fact, officers used a “restricted protocol” to modify individuals brought into the justice center. “What happened was a very poor choice...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
Man shot to death in Elmwood Place early Saturday morning
A man was found shot to death on Vine Street in Elmwood Place in the early morning hours Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
wvxu.org
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is having trouble recruiting deputies. Here's why
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is one of many departments across the country having trouble attracting officers. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says there are a lot of reasons why it's become difficult to fill the roughly 50 to 60 positions the sheriff's office needs to be at full staffing — the labor market, overtime policies and social justice issues in policing.
