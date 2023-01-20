ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

JUST IN: Armed suspect in Groveton carjacking arrested after police chase

(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) A carjacking in Groveton led to a police pursuit that concluded near the Capital Beltway this morning, Fairfax County police say. Fairfax County Police Department officers have arrested an individual who they believe is responsible for a carjacking that occurred this morning at the intersection of South Kings Highway and Woodstone Place.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NEW: BB gun shooting of red-tailed hawk at Lake Accotink Park under investigation

Virginia’s Conservation Police are investigating a reported shooting of a red-tailed hawk at Lake Accotink Park last week that required the bird to be euthanized. A woman saw the hawk flying near the North Springfield park’s carousel on Wednesday (Jan. 18) afternoon. When she tried to get closer for a photograph, though, she found it “struggling” in Flag Run, a creek that passes through the park, according to Diva Crows, a local songbird rehabilitation center.
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, VA
Morning Notes

FCPD Arrests Former Arlington Teachers Union Leader — “A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000″ from the Arlington Education Association, whose headquarters are in Bailey’s Crossroads, just inside Fairfax County’s borders. Ingrid Gant was arrested Monday (Jan. 23) and faces four counts of embezzlement. [ARLnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Dunn Loring resident displaced by house fire

One person lost their home this morning (Wednesday) in a fire in Dunn Loring. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department says it had units dispatched to the house fire in the 8200 block of First Avenue at 5:02 a.m. When they arrived at the small, wooden house, “heavy fire” was visible.
DUNN LORING, VA
The Providence: Sophisticated assisted living in Fairfax

On the edge of Vienna, The Providence shines with nurturing and innovative boutique-style assisted living and memory care surrounded by renowned arts and cultural venues and experiences. Combining the elegance of a luxury rental community, the extravagance of a best-in-class hospitality experience, and just the right amount of individualized support...
VIENNA, VA
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 23, 2023

Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 14787 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 23, 2023)…. Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?. 📅 Upcoming events. Here...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
County settles on land for future arts center in Reston

The location of Reston’s future arts center is officially inching closer to realization. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ meeting today (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a board matter selecting Block J — near the intersection of Sunset Hills Road and Town Center Parkway — as the location for nearly 60,000-square-foot future arts center.
RESTON, VA
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete

The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
FAIRFAX, VA
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?

A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Pottery Barn now under construction at the Mosaic District

Construction is underway on a new Pottery Barn on a prominent street corner in the Mosaic District. No signs indicating the store’s identity have been posted yet, but the home furniture company has filed for a commercial alterations permit to renovate the space at 2905 District Avenue, Suite 100.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Connector will make service changes next month, including new route to Tysons Metro

A bus route carrying passengers between western Fairfax County and Tysons on the new I-66 Express Lanes will take effect early next month. Fairfax Connector will start operating its new Route 660 on Monday, Feb. 6, providing weekday, rush-hour service from the Stone Road Park & Ride in Centreville to the Tysons Metro station, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation announced Friday (Jan. 20).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Proposed Reston Comprehensive Plan scope expands to address equity, village center uses

Reston’s Comprehensive Plan — which is currently undergoing a major overhaul — could see an expanded framework. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday (Tuesday), Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn introduced a motion formally expanding the review’s scope to incorporate elements like equity, community health, and land use issues related to Reston’s village centers.
RESTON, VA
Comstock seeks to tweak residential building planned at Reston Row

Comstock is seeking to tweak a critical piece of the Reston Station neighborhood. With one block at Reston Station complete, the developer is moving towards Reston Row. The team is reexamining its 17.6-acre assemblage to complete the neighborhood in a “more organized, intuitive, and rail-focused manner.”. That’s why the...
RESTON, VA
Aging Well: Smart ways to boost your brain health

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Just as you can improve your general physical health with good habits, so too can you improve the health of your brain — boosting your memory and mental agility, as well as reducing your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
TYSONS, VA

