Read full article on original website
Related
GCN.com
How one state cut its vehicle titling time down to a few days
It used to take as long as 40 days for a vehicle title application to be approved at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles but now that process takes all of four days, according to those involved in its latest modernization project. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced late...
GCN.com
State eyes sports betting kiosks
As Massachusetts looks to roll out sports betting, the Gaming Commission is looking for data-driven and evidence-based recommendations to determine the feasibility of allowing retailers to install sports wagering kiosks. The betting kiosks are free-standing devices that would allow various retailers to offer sports betting without having to hire and...
Comments / 3