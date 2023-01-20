Read full article on original website
aisd.net
Year of Kindness launches in the Arlington ISD
Not long ago, Lindsay Whittenberg was on a Zoom call with members of the Corey Academy PTA when she brought up the idea of helping children’s self-esteem by “talking to kids through a mirror while we sit in a closet and hide.”. There was a pause as if...
aisd.net
Board President Melody Fowler served on PTA boards
January is School Board Recognition Month, and this year’s theme is Forward, Together. The Arlington ISD has been moving forward together thanks in part to our board. We appreciate our school board members, so we’re catching up with them this month to find out about their lives and why they serve.
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
irvingweekly.com
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
KTRE
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Failed Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson has plans to run for mayor of Dallas. In a video posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 20, Jefferson said he was trying to get the 404 signatures required to run for mayor. The voters must live in the city of Dallas, he said. Jefferson also stated his twin brother will be running for Dallas City Council.
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Two teens arrested after guns are found on school campus
Two high school students in Arlington are arrested after allegedly bringing guns to school this morning. The incident happened at Bowie High School at around 8:00 a.m.
Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas
GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were reportedly arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that Jose and Christopher are brothers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
AOL Corp
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
News Channel 25
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls
MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
KCEN TV NBC 6
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
