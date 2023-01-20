ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
The US Sun

Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished

AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
CORNELIUS, NC
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
