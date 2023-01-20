Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished
AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report
A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
blavity.com
Alabama Firefighter Fired After Getting Tattoo On The Back Of Her Head, Her Superiors Disciplined For Defending Her
Kay’Ana Adams, an Alabama firefighter, was fired after the department determined that her tattoo violates its policy. According to WKRG, Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station in Mobile, Alabama for nine months before she was fired.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Woman and Sons Found Frozen to Death After Driving Them to Field and Telling Them to Sleep
The heartbreaking story of a Michigan woman and her children who were found frozen to death in an abandoned field is sending shockwaves throughout the community and making national headlines. On January 16, WDIV reported that Monica Cannady, 35, was found dead in a Pontiac in the middle of a...
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
“My heart is absolutely shattered.”
In 1983, a 4-year-old girl was lured away by a strange man who taunted her parents with disturbing calls and letters.
4-year-old Nyleen Kay Marshall lived in Montana with her adoptive father, Kim, her mother Nancy, and her two siblings; 6-year-old Nathan and 2-year-old Noreen. Nyleen's biological father, Bill, was not involved in her life. The Marshalls were an all-American Mormon family.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Entire family killed in what Alabama investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide
A welfare call on an Alabama woman’s residence led to the discovery of her dead body on Wednesday and as police investigated, they realized her husband and two sons were missing as well. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a welfare check on Chelle Mill...
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
