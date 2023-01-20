When COVID-19 struck the world, it forced many businesses to close down, including the movie theater business. Some theater companies were able to get bailed out, while others are facing bankruptcy and closures. CineWorld's Regal Cinema chain is the first to be effected by the bankruptcy filings, with the parent company closing down several theaters. Now it seems that as things progress Cineworld will have to close even more of Regal Cinemas branches. According to The Wrap, Regal will close down 39 branches including Regal's Union Square location in New York City and the Sherman Oaks Galleria location next month. You can check out the list of closings below.

5 DAYS AGO