kjas.com
Man wanted for felony crimes arrested in Tyler County
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a man named in warrants for multiple felony crimes has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday, January 18th, a deputy noticed eight people on Highway 69 north of Woodville and they were pulling a portable generator behind them. Upon further investigation,...
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
KFDM-TV
Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 16, 2023 – January 22, 2023.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
kjas.com
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
kjas.com
Police investigate theft at school gymnasium
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of items from a locker room at the Gymnasium. Word is that following the basketball game between the Jasper Bulldogs and Vidor Pirates on Friday evening, some of the members of the Vidor team returned to the locker room to find personal items had been taken from clothes, bags and other gear.
kjas.com
ATV stolen from local Pastor found abandoned
An all-terrain vehicle recently stolen from a local pastor has been found abandoned. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says the Polaris side-by-side was discovered on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 190 West at Farm to Market Road 1747. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the...
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kjas.com
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 23rd, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
Constable Tom Selman to serve unexpired term of Sheriff Greg Sanches
The Angelina County Commissioners Court has chosen Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman to serve as Interim Sheriff and fill out the unexpired term of former Sheriff Greg Sanches, who resigned in December. Three people applied for the position, but in the end the court agreed upon Selman. Sanches had served...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
kjas.com
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
kjas.com
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year. Richardson was named on Saturday at the annual installation of officers banquet which was held at the Gateway Tabernacle Church. Kirbyville Fire Chief Greg Ellis said Richardson earned the award by going above and beyond the call of duty. Receiving an award...
