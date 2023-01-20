Read full article on original website
Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
James Barclay
James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year
Jeremy Richardson is Kirbyville Firefighter of the Year. Richardson was named on Saturday at the annual installation of officers banquet which was held at the Gateway Tabernacle Church. Kirbyville Fire Chief Greg Ellis said Richardson earned the award by going above and beyond the call of duty. Receiving an award...
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin
Sharon Sue Sturrock Martin was born in Jasper, Texas on September 19, 1953 to John Allen Sturrock and Rachel Yarbrough Sturrock. Sharon went peacefully to sleep in the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of January 22, 2023 with her beloved husband of 47 years, Philip by her side.
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Travis Glenn Primrose
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Travis Glenn Primrose, age 81, of Orange, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Homer Cemetery near Jasper, Texas. Travis passed away on January 21, 2023 at Paradigm at the Pines in Silsbee, Texas. A native of Jasper, Texas and...
Janice Burr
A Celebration of Janice Burr’s Life, age 87, of Burkeville, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Burkeville Stringer & Griffin Chapel with burial to follow at Sycamore Cemetery in Burkeville. Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Burkeville Stringer & Griffin Chapel.
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
The Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce has named Jamie Gunter Citizen of the Y…
Constable's Corner for Wed, Jan 25th, 2023
So far in the month of January, I have served a total of 30 civil papers. I also served two evictions, both at apartment complexes in the city of Jasper. Evictions can be dangerous; you have to be extremely careful. If you are going to rent your house or property to a tenant, the best thing to do is have them sign a background check form beforehand. I promise, you will have less problems.
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
Texas Forest Service hands out trees to local residents
The Texas Forest Service was busy on Wednesday morning handing out trees to local residents. The TFS performs the service each year to promote the planting and growing of trees across the state. The seedlings were handed out in front of the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 190 here in...
Constable Tom Selman to serve unexpired term of Sheriff Greg Sanches
The Angelina County Commissioners Court has chosen Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman to serve as Interim Sheriff and fill out the unexpired term of former Sheriff Greg Sanches, who resigned in December. Three people applied for the position, but in the end the court agreed upon Selman. Sanches had served...
Ceremonies to be held for 20th anniversary of Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy
Special ceremonies will be held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy. The shuttle broke up during re-entry on the morning of Saturday, February 1st, 2003, taking the lives of her crew of seven astronauts. Pieces of the shuttle crashed to earth here in Deep East Texas, with the majority of the debris and the bodies of the astronauts landing in Sabine County.
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
Jasper County Treasurer Rene Ellis thankful to continue serving after 24 years
I would like to take this time to express my sincere gratitude for giving me the opportunity to return as your Jasper County Treasurer. I am grateful for the support of the voters who have entrusted me with the welfare of the Treasurers’ Office. I have met many residents over the last 24 years and the experience has been very humbling. I care a great deal about Jasper County and the residents as well as the 200 plus employees. I look forward to serving you, the citizens of Jasper County. It's an honor and privilege that I take very seriously. Thanks again for your continued and future support as I work to remain committed to the best interest of Jasper County.
