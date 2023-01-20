Tim King, 73, of Andalusia went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 21, 2023 while under hospice care. Tim was born and raised in Red Level and his family roots run deep in Covington County. He graduated from Red Level High School in 1967. Later he completed his apprenticeship program and became a nuclear certified welder while working on construction of the Farley Nuclear Plant. He was a Christian, a devoted husband and father, an active church member at Adellum Baptist Church and the teacher of the Men’s Sunday School Class for over 40 years. He enjoyed Alabama football, deer hunting and spending time with his family.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO