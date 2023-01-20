Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Timothy ‘Tim’ King
Tim King, 73, of Andalusia went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 21, 2023 while under hospice care. Tim was born and raised in Red Level and his family roots run deep in Covington County. He graduated from Red Level High School in 1967. Later he completed his apprenticeship program and became a nuclear certified welder while working on construction of the Farley Nuclear Plant. He was a Christian, a devoted husband and father, an active church member at Adellum Baptist Church and the teacher of the Men’s Sunday School Class for over 40 years. He enjoyed Alabama football, deer hunting and spending time with his family.
Andalusia Civitan Club welcomes eight new members
The Andalusia Civitan Club made history at their regular meeting on Friday, Jan. 20, by inducting eight new members. It is believed this is the largest number of members inducted on a single occasion since the club was chartered in October 1955. No charter member is alive currently, but one...
Lions Club holds seventh annual physically challenged deer hunt
Despite the rainy weather and cloudy skies, the Andalusia Lions Club was able to hold its Physically Challenged Deer Hunt for the seventh year last weekend. Organized and coordinated by Dirk Price, an avid sportsman who is blind, said the event started with activities Friday, Jan. 20, at the South Alabama Gun Club Rifle Range.
Andalusia claims wins on senior night
The Andalusia basketball teams celebrated senior night with victories from both the boys’ and girls’ teams when they faced the Slocomb Red Tops Friday night. Andalusia jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Noah Curry set the pace with two three-pointers in the first period as the Bulldogs took a 23-11 lead.
Harbor Freight set for opening of Andalusia store in February
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Andalusia on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. after holding a soft opening Tuesday. Located at 122 Covington Mall, Harbor Freight will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
LBW to host district SkillsUSA competition
LBW Community College will host the 2023 South District Competition at the MacArthur Campus in Opp, Alabama on February 17. Over 250 high school students from the south district will compete head-to-head against Alabama SkillsUSA members for the chance to advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference. “This is...
Andalusia High School Scholarship Foundation receives largest ever gift
The Andalusia High School Scholarship Foundation recently received its largest single gift when Warren Culpepper, Class of 1960, presented officers with a check for $100,000. The Andalusia High School Foundation, founded by the AHS Class of 1948 and originally known as the “Class of 1948 Scholarship Foundation,” awards four-year, renewable scholarships to graduates of Andalusia High School.
