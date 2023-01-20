Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras Masquerade coming to Zony Mash featuring Water Seed, Ha Sizzle, Flagboy Giz and more!
New Orleans future funk band Water Seed and events organizers Them People Productions are throwing a Mardi Gras Masquerade on Feb. 11 at Zony Mash, bringing together enough hip-hop, bounce and pop to rock your beads off. Water Seed has become of the city's hottest bands, blending hiphop, funk, punk...
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
NOLA.com
See New Orleans chefs, restaurants, bakery named semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
There’s a new slate of New Orleans restaurants and chefs in the running for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards, including emerging talent, classics and revived classics. The culinary organization has released its list of semifinalists for these prestigious and closely-watched honors. Like last year, this slate of...
WWL-TV
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is back!
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is happening Saturday, February 4 in Federal City. There’s a parade starting at 9 a.m. on 2/4 followed by the festival from 10a-6p.
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: A west bank food festival, an Uptown special menu mark Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated in many Asian countries and communities, is Jan. 22 this year, bringing the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese zodiac (and the Year of the Cat for Vietnamese celebrations, which differs this year in its animal sign). Events around it play out in the days and weeks ahead, and this year brings a new one.
NOLA.com
New Orleans tech promoters hope to redevelop Eiffel on St. Charles Avenue into an NFT hub
In its nearly 40-year history, the glass and steel structure on St. Charles Avenue built from pieces of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been home to an upscale restaurant, trendy nightclubs and an event space. Now, the founder and former CEO of the Idea Village has plans to redevelop...
NOLA.com
A front stoop? Parade platform? Nope, the mysterious New Orleans structure is a portal to icky history
For 300 years, mysteries of all sorts have abounded in the marshy patch of land between the Mississippi River and the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. The strange green monolith crowding the sidewalk at the corner of Cohn and Lowerline streets in the East Carrollton neighborhood is one of the current ones.
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
NOLA.com
Two teens suspected of robbing six Tulane students near campus
Two teenagers who police think are responsible for robbing six Tulane University students at gunpoint near the Uptown New Orleans campus have been arrested. The Tulane Police Department said Tuesday that New Orleans police arrested the teens. The crimes occurred Jan. 15 on Hillary Street. Six students told police they...
NOLA.com
Posse Scholarships, STEM grant and other schools news
NOCCA: The Posse Foundation has chosen three students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts for four-year tuition-free scholarships. The Posse scholars from NOCCA are Lillian Foster of Mandeville and Amiri Hardy and Vince Williams of New Orleans. Foster, who studies drama at NOCCA, will attend Tulane University. Hardy, classical instrumental music, will attend Texas A&M. Williams, musical theater, will attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
NOLA.com
Antheia parade will show 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'
Parading with the theme “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” the inaugural festivities of Slidell’s Krewe of Antheia kicked off at the Northshore Harbor Center on Jan. 7. The group will parade along the traditional Slidell route on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. The all-female krewe’s first monarch is Goddess I, Susan Sorrels Resor, and the grand marshal is Slidell City Councilwoman Leslie Denham. Officers for the Krewe of Antheia are Taylor Frisard, president; Kathy Lowrey, vice president; Buffie Singletary, treasurer; and Amy Thomas, secretary. At the formal ball, pink, gold and white bunting hung from the ceiling, with tables in black and white linens and soft candlelight. Each table featured decorations indicating individual float themes. Following the tableau, the more than 250 guests enjoyed food and drinks and the musical musings of Sugar Bomb. This year’s ball and parade are dedicated in memory of founding member, Madeline Walker Miller.
NOLA.com
Windy day in New Orleans with tornadoes, severe storms possible tonight: See timing, radar
It's going to be a windy day in New Orleans with tornadoes and severe storms possible overnight as a strong cold front moves through southeast Louisiana. Winds will be increasing throughout the day, forecasters said, before the main storm line arrives late Tuesday in the metro area. Wednesday should be...
NOLA.com
Man pistol-whipped, robbed near Frenchmen Street clubs, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the Frenchmen Street entertainment area, New Orleans police said Monday. The crime was reported to police around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Decatur Street (map), which is between Frenchmen and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man told police an unidentified...
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
NOLA.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
fox8live.com
Two sought after car stolen with 6-year-old girl in backseat in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are searching for two men who they say stole a car with a 6-year-old girl in the backseat. A stolen car was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24).
Comments / 0