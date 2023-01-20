ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two teens suspected of robbing six Tulane students near campus

Two teenagers who police think are responsible for robbing six Tulane University students at gunpoint near the Uptown New Orleans campus have been arrested. The Tulane Police Department said Tuesday that New Orleans police arrested the teens. The crimes occurred Jan. 15 on Hillary Street. Six students told police they...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Posse Scholarships, STEM grant and other schools news

NOCCA: The Posse Foundation has chosen three students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts for four-year tuition-free scholarships. The Posse scholars from NOCCA are Lillian Foster of Mandeville and Amiri Hardy and Vince Williams of New Orleans. Foster, who studies drama at NOCCA, will attend Tulane University. Hardy, classical instrumental music, will attend Texas A&M. Williams, musical theater, will attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NOLA.com

Antheia parade will show 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'

Parading with the theme “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” the inaugural festivities of Slidell’s Krewe of Antheia kicked off at the Northshore Harbor Center on Jan. 7. The group will parade along the traditional Slidell route on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. The all-female krewe’s first monarch is Goddess I, Susan Sorrels Resor, and the grand marshal is Slidell City Councilwoman Leslie Denham. Officers for the Krewe of Antheia are Taylor Frisard, president; Kathy Lowrey, vice president; Buffie Singletary, treasurer; and Amy Thomas, secretary. At the formal ball, pink, gold and white bunting hung from the ceiling, with tables in black and white linens and soft candlelight. Each table featured decorations indicating individual float themes. Following the tableau, the more than 250 guests enjoyed food and drinks and the musical musings of Sugar Bomb. This year’s ball and parade are dedicated in memory of founding member, Madeline Walker Miller.
SLIDELL, LA

