Parading with the theme “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” the inaugural festivities of Slidell’s Krewe of Antheia kicked off at the Northshore Harbor Center on Jan. 7. The group will parade along the traditional Slidell route on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. The all-female krewe’s first monarch is Goddess I, Susan Sorrels Resor, and the grand marshal is Slidell City Councilwoman Leslie Denham. Officers for the Krewe of Antheia are Taylor Frisard, president; Kathy Lowrey, vice president; Buffie Singletary, treasurer; and Amy Thomas, secretary. At the formal ball, pink, gold and white bunting hung from the ceiling, with tables in black and white linens and soft candlelight. Each table featured decorations indicating individual float themes. Following the tableau, the more than 250 guests enjoyed food and drinks and the musical musings of Sugar Bomb. This year’s ball and parade are dedicated in memory of founding member, Madeline Walker Miller.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO