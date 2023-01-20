Haulover Beach is one of the most famous beaches in South Florida. It is among the first nudist beaches that have a family-friendly section. Located a few miles north of Miami and South Beach, Haulover Beach Park attracts beachgoers from all over the world with its stunningly beautiful shoreline and warm weather. People come to enjoy swimming, fishing, and other fun activities such as sunbathing or simply relaxing on the sand. If you plan to visit Haulover Beach this summer, here’s what you need to know.

