12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
okcfox.com
Toby Keith leads crowd in song at Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country musician and Oklahoma native Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe's last week. Eskimo Joe's shared the original tweet to Facebook on Thursday, showing Keith playing his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy". Last summer, Keith announced he'd been receiving...
okcfox.com
Turkey Mountain holds naming contest for Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all the buzz surrounding the new stone staircase at Turkey Mountain, the park has decided to let the public help name the feature. A google form was created where Tulsans can submit suggestions. The form will accept suggestions until Friday. The park said they...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
Circle Cinema Invites Live Donkeys Into Lobby As Part Of Film Experience
Some Circle Cinema moviegoers got a surprise visit with their movie on Sunday. The theater had two live donkeys in the lobby for guests to meet and pet ahead of screening the Polish film "E-O", which is about the world through the eyes of a donkey. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue...
okcfox.com
3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
okcfox.com
Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Tulsa Candy Shop Broken Into For 3rd Time In Less Than 3 Months
A Tulsa candy shop says it has been broken into for the third time in less than three months. Yum Eats & Sweets on 81st and Harvard posted a picture of the supposed break-in on Saturday. Staff there say Levitate Fitness, two doors down, was also broken into the same...
Bullet grazes woman in the head, Tulsa police say
A 52-year old women is in the hospital after being shot in the head last night on 46th St. and MLK Jr. Blvd.
Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect
Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
Man rescued from trench in Tulsa, taken to hospital
A man is in the hospital after falling into a trench in north Tulsa off 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.
Turning wet and wintry Tuesday as snow storm arrives
WINTER STORM WARNING for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg & Sequoyah counties from Noon Tuesday until Wednesday 6AM. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Nowata, Osage, Pawnee & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS from Tuesday PM until Wednesday AM.
KTUL
Tulsa Community College sees largest nursing class in spring 2023 semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The largest nursing class at Tulsa Community College started the spring semester this week. TCC said it expanded the number of admitted students this semester to produce more nurses for the area workforce. Around 125 students began their nursing education this January, which brings the...
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
