Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Toby Keith leads crowd in song at Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country musician and Oklahoma native Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe's last week. Eskimo Joe's shared the original tweet to Facebook on Thursday, showing Keith playing his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy". Last summer, Keith announced he'd been receiving...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Turning wet and wintry Tuesday as snow storm arrives

WINTER STORM WARNING for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg & Sequoyah counties from Noon Tuesday until Wednesday 6AM. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Nowata, Osage, Pawnee & Washington counties in OK and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in KS from Tuesday PM until Wednesday AM.
DELAWARE STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Community College sees largest nursing class in spring 2023 semester

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The largest nursing class at Tulsa Community College started the spring semester this week. TCC said it expanded the number of admitted students this semester to produce more nurses for the area workforce. Around 125 students began their nursing education this January, which brings the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK

