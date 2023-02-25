Open in App
WWD

Amazon’s Secret Makeup Mirror Sale Will Instantly Refresh Your Vanity

By Claire Sullivan,

7 days ago

Few items give your getting-ready station a makeover like a new makeup mirror. And with Amazon ’s secret sale on makeup mirrors of all shapes and sizes, you don’t have to spend a fortune to upgrade your vanity.

Makeup mirrors have evolved from boring round reflectors to mirrors complete with features like built-in phone holders (GRWM, anyone?), multiple magnification levels, and even sound systems. You can find trifold designs that make it easy to blend your foundation down your neck and around your ears, extra-large ones to blow out your hair at home like a pro, and portable options to touch up wherever you go. Better yet, many of the latest makeup mirrors are designed with built-in lighting. Some contain LED strips that fully wrap the mirror for an even aura of light, and others have chic bulbs that give your vanity a green room feel. Not only will you be able to perfectly apply mascara and deftly define your eyebrows with brow pencil , but you’ll also be able to expertly blend your blemish-covering concealer , bronzer , and more.

Just like a fresh set of makeup brushes or a new face serum , a souped up makeup mirror will have you looking forward to your beauty routine. There’s no better time to buy one, thanks to Amazon ’s sale: The e-tailer is sharing staggering discounts on bestsellers and sleeper hits. And many of the options below are at an all-time low price (we’re talking deeper discounts than Black Friday). Scroll through these options to find a match for your space, no matter how simple or elaborate your beauty routine is.

Huonul Trifold Makeup Mirror With Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naNmo_0kLrBqqm00

Huonul Trifold Makeup Mirror With Lights 49.99 $26.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Luxfurni Vanity Mirror With Makeup Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QvVC_0kLrBqqm00

Luxfurni Vanity Mirror With Makeup Lights $169.90 $139.80 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Weily Makeup Mirror With 21 LED Lights and Touch Screen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pmtP_0kLrBqqm00

Weily Makeup Mirror With 21 LED Lights and Touch Screen $40.99 $27.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Funtouch Rechargeable Wall Mounted Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JM0qQ_0kLrBqqm00

Funtouch Rechargeable Wall Mounted Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $49.99 $41.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Cosmirror Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Skebv_0kLrBqqm00

Cosmirror Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $29.99 $19.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvgx0_0kLrBqqm00

Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror $69.99 $49.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Wrsngh 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vqso6_0kLrBqqm00

Wrsngh 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror With Lights $39.99 $23.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Fenchilin Hollywood Mirror With Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRFve_0kLrBqqm00

Fenchilin Hollywood Mirror With Light $69.99 $59.89 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Weily Portable Travel Makeup Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVZyt_0kLrBqqm00

Weily Portable Travel Makeup Mirror $49.99 $29.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Lovespejo Lighted Makeup Mirror With Magnification

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHZPn_0kLrBqqm00

Lovespejo Lighted Makeup Mirror With Magnification $54.99 $39.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Nezzoe Makeup Mirror Touch Screen Vanity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFmiB_0kLrBqqm00

Nezzoe Makeup Mirror Touch Screen Vanity $29.99 $19.54 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Zl Zeling Hollywood Vanity Mirror With Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmTFI_0kLrBqqm00

Zl Zeling Hollywood Vanity Mirror With Light $69 $45.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products, like makeup mirrors, that make a meaningful difference in your getting-ready routine.

