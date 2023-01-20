Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Fire destroys Conway-area home, leaves 2 displaced, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said. There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bolivia Fire Department practices extracting patients pinned in vehicle
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Emergency crews never know what kind of condition they’ll find accident victims in, so they have to prepare for everything. The Bolivia Fire Department recently underwent training on how to best access and extract patients pinned in a vehicle following a wreck. Crews from...
WMBF
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of driving through an emergency scene as firefighters tried to get a massive fire under control in the Burgess community, according to an incident report. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded on Saturday morning to the fire on Seagull Landing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health NHRMC opens neurosciences institute, expanding access to advanced care
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its 108-bed Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover. Located on the hospital’s 17th Street campus, the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute will allow patients in Wilmington and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WMBF
‘Our mom mattered’: Marion County family gets justice nearly 12 years after loved one’s death
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Patricia Skipper wasn’t in court to see the man responsible for her death receive his sentence. However, her family made sure the judge could see her picture. “I and I’m sure my other family members had hopes today would finally allow us to feel...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
wpde.com
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDEQ holding PFAS private well sampling community meeting in Pender County next month
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, February 28th, at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point. DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover,...
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 7-month old spayed female pit bull mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 7-month old spayed female pit bull mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as a very active puppy. Staff also say she is very sweet, but needs lots of heavy-duty chewing toys. If you’d like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver killed in Bladen County hit and run involving tractor-trailer
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run driver in a recent deadly crash in Bladen County. Around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Highway Patrol responded to a collision on NC87 at Tobermory Road in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vietnam veteran plans to return to Vietnam after 53 years
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —A local Vietnam veteran is gearing up to travel back to Vietnam, after serving there more than five decades ago. 73-year-old Rossie Nance said he made the decision late last year, to return to Vietnam as a healing experience. His last time in the country was during the war.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
WMBF
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
