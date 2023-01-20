ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

WBTW News13

Fire destroys Conway-area home, leaves 2 displaced, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said. There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American […]
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bolivia Fire Department practices extracting patients pinned in vehicle

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Emergency crews never know what kind of condition they’ll find accident victims in, so they have to prepare for everything. The Bolivia Fire Department recently underwent training on how to best access and extract patients pinned in a vehicle following a wreck. Crews from...
BOLIVIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced after intentionally hitting pedestrian, stealing cell phone in 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been found guilty and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for a hit and run incident in 2021. 21-year-old William Logan Buck was found guilty by a New Hanover County jury of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vietnam veteran plans to return to Vietnam after 53 years

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —A local Vietnam veteran is gearing up to travel back to Vietnam, after serving there more than five decades ago. 73-year-old Rossie Nance said he made the decision late last year, to return to Vietnam as a healing experience. His last time in the country was during the war.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
LELAND, NC

