11 Economic Forecast takeaways
Economic uncertainty will remain the norm – at least for the next several months, panelists said during the Business Record’s Economic Outlook event on Tuesday. What can business leaders expect, though? Read on to see some of the takeaways from the discussion. Speakers included:. Don Coffin - CEO...
Iowa real estate developers form association to focus on advocacy
Founding members of the Iowa Real Estate Developers Association include (from left) Jerry Waddilove of Merit Construction, Jenna Kimberley of Kimberley Development, Joe Mitchell of J. Mitchell Real Estate, Chris Costa of Knapp Properties, Tim Rypma of Rypma Properties, and David Barker of Barker Apartments. Photo special to the Business Record.
Branstad named new World Food Prize Foundation president
Former Iowa Gov. and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad has been named the new president of the World Food Prize Foundation, the organization announced today. Branstad served as Iowa’s governor from 1983 to 1999 and again from 2011 through May 2017 when he stepped down to become ambassador to China under the Trump administration.
Rural Iowa economy helped by improving farm sector, despite continued concerns over high input costs
Iowa’s rural economy strengthened in January behind stronger hiring and an improving farm economy, despite continued high agricultural input prices, according to a survey of rural bank managers. Creighton University’s Rural Mainstreet Index, released on Jan. 19, showed that Iowa’s index increased to 56.3 in January, up from 54.2...
