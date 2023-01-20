WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experts say an increase in demand paired with a cold snap shutting down oil refineries have led to higher gas prices across the Carolinas. “That’s a fairly big spike during this time of year when typically we see prices kind of remain stagnant or even decline for that matter as we’re still in the winter driving months,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA.

